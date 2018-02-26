Warnock extends Cardiff City contract

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has signed a two-year contract extension, the club have confirmed.

The 69-year-old has agreed to fresh terms that will run until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Assistant manager Kevin Blackwell and coach Ronnie Jepson have also signed new deals.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan said: "After positive talks, I am very pleased that Neil has committed to Cardiff City Football Club for a further two seasons.

"Having supported Neil since his arrival at the club, we have been delighted to see results follow on the pitch. We are very happy to have agreed this deal, and are looking forward to continuing to bring further success to Cardiff City.

"We were also pleased to strengthen the team in the recent January window, and wish Neil and the entire squad much success in the games ahead."

Warnock, who took over in October 2016, was due to see his contract expire at the end of the season.

The former Sheffield United boss has guided Cardiff into the automatic promotion spots in the Championship this season, six points behind leaders Wolves.