VAR will not be used in Champions League next season

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says VAR will not be used in the Champions League next season.

The video assistant technology has been met with mixed reviews since being introduced to specific competitions, including last year's Confederations Cup, the Bundesliga and the domestic cup matches in England this season.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) will discuss the future of VAR at their annual general meeting in Zurich on Saturday, with FIFA ready to use it at the World Cup if it is approved.

However, Ceferin believes the process of using the technology is too confusing at present.

"Fans see the VAR screen all the time but nobody knows how it works," he said following Monday's UEFA congress.

"We will not use it in the Champions League next season. For me, it might be a good project but we shouldn't rush it."

VAR was again a topic of discussion in England over the weekend following the EFL Cup final and Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Blues boss Antonio Conte felt a video assistant could have intervened after Alvaro Morata was flagged offside just before scoring what would have been an equaliser at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was angry that Vincent Kompany's goal was allowed to stand in Manchester City's 3-0 win at Wembley, despite a VAR referral having been conducted to check if Leroy Sane had been interfering with play from an offside position.