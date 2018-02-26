Ronaldo: I´m no Prince Charming, but I like myself

Magic Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?

Well, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not necessarily saying that it is him, but the Portugal captain admits that holding high esteem is a vital part of his psyche.

Ronaldo has, at times, drawn a certain amount of derision for a supposedly high ego, an advertising campaign in his underpants perhaps not helping that perception.

A reputation for being arrogant has followed Ronaldo around throughout his career and, while stating he is no "Prince Charming", the 33-year-old likes what he sees in the mirror.

"Aside from being hard-headed and all, you have to like yourself," Ronaldo told Desimpedidos.

"You need to have self-esteem. I can't say I'm Prince Charming, but... I look in the mirror and I like myself.

"Of course you need to have self-esteem. If you don't, it's because you don't like yourself."