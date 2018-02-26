´No chance´ Man United deserved win, claims Drinkwater

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater says there is "no chance" Manchester United deserved their 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Antonio Conte's men produced a strong performance in the first half and were deserving of the lead, which was given to them by the lively Willian.
But Romelu Lukaku levelled in the 39th minute with a well-worked goal and United ultimately secured victory through substitute Jesse Lingard in the second period.
Drinkwater, who came through United's youth system, believes a defeat was harsh on Chelsea, who now find themselves trailing Jose Mourinho's men by six points in the Premier League.
"We definitely should have got something from the game," Drinkwater told Chelsea's official website.
Full-time: Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/jL10JPac9i— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 25, 2018
"In the first half we were very dominant. In the second half it was a bit different, it was more even, but we didn't deserve to lose that game, no chance.
"I don't know the stats, but the first half felt good. Their goal came out of nowhere. We had a bit of confidence coming into the second half, but it didn't go our way.
"It was more of a battle which suited them and took the game away from us.
"Football goes against you sometimes and it was one of those days. There are obviously bits we could have improved on, but we have to got to look forward and on to the next game now.
"It's down to us. We have got to get our performances and our results in order and hopefully our position will look after itself."
|I don´t like it when players are injured - Zidane wants Neymar fit to face Madrid
|Lukaku ´expects a bit more respect´ for Manchester United goalscoring form
|Di Biagio expects Buffon to return to Italy squad
|Reus´ persistence demands more respect than Messi & Ronaldo, suggests Sammer
|Dortmund fear missing out on permanent Batshuayi deal
|Pep Guardiola´s Man City are ´scary´, says Thierry Henry
|´No chance´ Man United deserved win, claims Drinkwater
|Neymar´s ankle in heavy strapping after Classique injury
|Rami saddened by Neymar injury
|Areola admits concerns over Neymar ahead of PSG-Madrid clash
|Gattuso: Milan have to put helmets on and go into battle against Arsenal
|Klopp tells in-form Liverpool to ´stay angry´
|Neymar injury? I played the ball, claims Sarr
|Change in approach was key to impressive Milan win - Gattuso
|Neymar to face Real Madrid despite ankle injury, expects Emery
|If Griezmann grows, we all grow - Simeone hails Atletico´s Sevilla rout
|Cavani worried about Neymar ankle injury
|Silva: Neymar a doubt for Coupe de France quarter-final
|Hat-trick hero Griezmann dreaming big in Atleti´s title bid
|Before a manager I´m a human being - Guardiola explains continued ribbon protest
|Neymar carried off on stretcher in PSG injury blow
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Neymar injured in easy Classique win
|Roma 0 AC Milan 2: Cutrone and Calabria secure superb win for Rossoneri
|Sevilla 2 Atletico Madrid 5: Griezmann hat-trick sinks sorry hosts
|Wenger trolled by Wembley official in Man City humbling
|Wenger goes easy on Mustafi, despite Wembley woe
|It´d be a dream - Henry wants Arsenal manager´s job
|Man City just getting started, warns De Bruyne
|Wenger rues early Aubameyang miss after Wembley humbling
|Gary Neville blasts ´spineless´ Arsenal after EFL Cup final
|Neymar shakes off virus to start for PSG in Le Classique vs Marseille
|Guardiola sets sights on further silverware after ´outstanding´ EFL Cup triumph
|EFL Cup social round-up: Men against boys and Wenger Out
|Kompany: Winning EFL Cup makes injury nightmare worthwhile
|I´ve signed for a football team, claims Usain Bolt
|Van Gaal dismisses Chelsea rumours as ´fake news´
|Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola thrashes Wenger for first English trophy
|Pochettino plans throw-in practice for Aurier
|Conte hints at unhappiness with Hazard work-rate in Man Utd loss
|Mourinho v Conte: All smiles and handshakes on the touchline as feud cools
|Mourinho hails Lukaku display against old club Chelsea
|Mourinho on Conte handshake: It doesn´t need words
|Conte demands VAR after Morata sees Old Trafford equaliser ruled out
|Pochettino defends ´easy target´ Alli after Van Aanholt clash
|Juventus v Atalanta postponed due to snow
|Criticism never affected me - Lukaku revels in comeback Man Utd win
|Guardiola wears yellow ribbon at Wembley despite FA charge
|Manchester United 2 Chelsea 1: Lukaku and Lingard complete Old Trafford comeback
|Chambers in as Wenger picks back three at Wembley
|Pochettino satisfied with ´deserved´ Tottenham victory
|It´s getting boring! - Dier lauds Kane following last-gasp winner
|Lukaku finally makes big-game breakthrough for Manchester United
|€70m not enough to prise Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio
|Tah pens Leverkusen extension until 2023
|Cardiff City 1 Bristol City 0: Zohore the hero again as Bluebirds win derby
|Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 1: Late Kane header snatches victory
|Skriniar sees himself at Inter ´for many years´
|Pogba, Martial start for Manchester United as Chelsea bring back Morata
|Aluko under consideration as Neville offers Sampson critics ´clean slate´
|Inter did not invent Icardi injury, Spalletti insists
|Gilberto Silva: Wilshere´s mental strength key to success
|Lewandowski: Agent change nothing to do with ´funny´ Real Madrid talk
|Barcelona´s Semedo facing five weeks out with hamstring injury
|Dier has no regrets over Manchester United snub
|No scorpion kick for Ospina as he relishes Wembley final
|Kante: Chelsea can take confidence from Barca draw
|Mierzejewski magic fires Sydney FC to derby glory
|´Best in history´ Messi lauded by Coutinho, Busquets
|I enjoy living this way! - Aubameyang won´t change lavish lifestyle
|Mustafi wary of De Bruyne threat in EFL Cup final
|Coman suffers ankle injury in Bayern draw
|I was right to turn down Man City move in 2016, says Laporte
|Navas not surprised by Ronaldo´s Benzema gesture
|Ausilio: Contract talks with Inter´s Icardi done in silence
|Mourinho tells McTominay to follow his heart amid international headache
|I play for France´s biggest club – Marseille star Payet fires barb at PSG
|Main priority was to win - Spalletti praises Inter´s ´heart´ after beating Benevento
|Father fuels Conte´s fire ahead of Mourinho reunion
|Valverde steers clear of Barcelona yellow card controversy
|Play like it´s a friendly - Guardiola reveals finals secret ahead of Arsenal clash
|Barcelona equal record for unbeaten LaLiga run
|Inter 2 Benevento 0: Nerazzurri pick up much-needed win at San Siro
|Barcelona 6 Girona 1: Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash
|Messi makes Girona 36th LaLiga victims to set new record
|Deeney ´not bothered´ after ending drought from open play
|Championship Review: Fulham beat Wolves, Sunderland hold Boro in ill-tempered thriller
|Watford 1 Everton 0: Stunning Deeney finish moves hosts six clear of trouble
|Benitez rues missed chances as Newcastle lose two-goal lead
|Heynckes ´can live´ with home Bayern draw
|Ronaldo is a team player - Zidane hails Real Madrid star´s Benzema gesture
|West Ham fans reference Hitler in protest at club´s owners
|Dyche dismayed by decisions before Gabbiadini goal
|Wagner impressed with Huddersfield´s commitment after vital win
|Liverpool win had everything – Klopp enthuses over West Ham´s Anfield rout
|Dunk equals record for own goals in a single Premier League season
|Real Madrid 4 Alaves 0: Ronaldo at the double as ´BBC´ delight
|Burnley 1 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini grabs late leveller
|Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Swansea City 1: Two-goal Murray helps end Swans´ unbeaten run
|Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Hosts in thrilling fightback after Gayle double
|West Brom 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Van La Parra and Mounie seal vital win
|Liverpool 4 West Ham 1: Salah nets again as Reds climb to second
|Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique
|Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0: Lewandowski´s run ends as leaders are held at home
|Gattuso surprised by AC Milan´s growth since taking over
|Lambert defends ´best goalkeeper in Britain´ Butland after own goal error
|Mkhitaryan, Ozil potential excites Mertesacker
|A-League Review: Perth Glory in dramatic win, Melbourne Victory end losing streak
|Leicester City 1 Stoke City 1: Butland howler costs Potters
|Matic insists Man Utd can still do ´big things´
|Chinese Super League transfer window makes Simeone ´uncomfortable´
|Ingolstadt score bizarre tap-in after Duisburg goalkeeper goes AWOL
|Allegri cautious over Dybala fitness despite Higuain injury
|Napoli´s Zielinski better than De Bruyne, claims Boniek
|Mourinho predicts ´amazing´ period for Manchester United
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move
|EFL Cup final: Where do Aguero and Aubameyang rank among Europe´s elite?
|Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for Liverpool
|Dembele staying focused after ´genius´ praise from Pochettino
|Alli doesn´t dive, says Hodgson
|Salah has world´s best left foot? Don´t forget Messi – Klopp
|Pochettino: Vertonghen one of Europe´s best defenders
|He hasn´t raised the bar – Wenger plays down Guardiola success
|Klopp ´really proud´ of Firmino after Holgate case dropped