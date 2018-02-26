Matic ´reveals´ just what was on that Mourinho message

Jose Mourinho surprisingly made a Manchester United fan's day when he gave him some of his tactical notes at the end of the 2-1 win over Chelsea, and it seems Nemanja Matic has exposed more of his secrets. Sort of.

Many people wondered what was on the note from Mourinho that Eric Bailly passed to Matic late on in the game at Old Trafford. Even Willian tried to sneak a peek.

Well, Matic has apparently revealed the secrets of that message on an Instagram post, and it seems to have been much more generous than expected.

The midfielder posted a picture of himself holding a scrap of paper on his social media profile on Monday, alongside a close-up of the note itself, which reads: 'You have three days off', next to a crudely-drawn smiley.

Of course, Matic is most likely having a bit of fun with all of us. United do not play again until a trip to Crystal Palace next Monday, and it is difficult to see Mourinho scribbling a skewed grin alongside an instruction of any kind, after all. Unless it is actually a drawing of Phil Jones' game face.