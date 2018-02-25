Van Gaal dismisses Chelsea rumours as ´fake news´

Louis van Gaal says speculation he is set to take over at Chelsea is "fake news".

After Van Gaal was spotted in London - he took in Sunday's EFL Cup final at Wembley - it was reported the former Manchester United manager is being lined up by the Stamford Bridge club as a replacement for under pressure Antonio Conte.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Van Gaal, who has been out of work since leaving United after winning the FA Cup in May 2016.

But Van Gaal, who lists Barcelona and Bayern Munich among his previous employers, suggested the reports are false.

"They saw me at the airport I suppose and that’s how the 'fake news' was born," Van Gaal told Dutch outlet Ziggo.

"I'm used to people who want to take a picture with me - and you need just one picture…

"That was sent to the Daily Mirror, and there is news about me going to Chelsea or Arsenal.

"You can call it 'fake news'!"

Louis van Gaal has issued a statement: https://t.co/U9BhkiGhyX pic.twitter.com/vkY9RC6NBt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2016

In December, Van Gaal confirmed he rejected an approach from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, but the 66-year-old indicated he would take charge of another Premier League club to "spite" Manchester United after his Old Trafford sacking.