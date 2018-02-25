Tah pens Leverkusen extension until 2023

Jonathan Tah has extended his contract at Bayer Leverkusen until 2023, the club have confirmed.

The Germany centre-back signed a five-year deal at Leverkusen when he joined from Bundesliga rivals Hamburg in July 2015.

He has since become a mainstay of their defence, chalking up 69 league appearances.

A short statement on the club's Twitter account read: "FanTAHstic News! @jonatah has extended his contract with #Bayer04 until 2023!"

Tah is regarded as one of the most promising defenders in European football and the 22-year-old has previously been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

His performances at Leverkusen saw him earn a first Germany call-up in March 2016, and he was taken to the European Championship in the same year to replace the injured Antonio Rudiger.