Skriniar sees himself at Inter ´for many years´

Milan Skriniar dismissed suggestions he will look to leave Inter in the coming months and is adamant he will be at the Serie A club "for many years".

The centre-back, who scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over Benevento, has impressed in his first season at Inter, having joined for a reported €23million from Sampdoria.

His seamless transition has not gone unnoticed and the 23-year-old has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona as a result.

But Skriniar insists he is in no rush to leave San Siro, despite apparently hinting at the prospect of departing for a bigger club in a recent interview with a Slovakian outlet, which he claims was incorrectly translated.

"I see myself here at Inter for many years," the 23-year-old told reporters. "I've never said I wanted to leave, just that anything can happen.

"The translation was wrong. All it takes is to change two or three words and it changes the meaning.

"I just want to help the team, by scoring too if I can. Defensively we have often conceded with the opposition's first shot, which doesn't help confidence, but finally we have managed to avoid conceding."