Pochettino satisfied with ´deserved´ Tottenham victory

Mauricio Pochettino had no complaints about Tottenham's battling performance after Harry Kane's late header secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over struggling Crystal Palace.

Despite dominating proceedings at Selhurst Park, it was not until the 88th minute that Tottenham found the breakthrough when Kane - who had missed a gilt-edged opportunity earlier on - headed home his 150th goal in club football.

Serge Aurier and Christian Eriksen had also missed golden chances in the second half, while Tottenham could have been awarded a penalty after Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey scythed down Ben Davies in the opening stages.

But despite Tottenham's struggles to break down their hosts, Pochettino was delighted with his side's display, citing the win as a vital moment in the race for the top four.

"I think the performance was very good, we just didn't score sooner," Pochettino told Sky Sports.

"It was difficult circumstances, Palace played so deep and made it difficult.

"The pitch was not the best to move the ball quickly but we created chances and dominated the whole game and I think it would have been a shame not to score because we fully deserved the victory.

"I think we were better in the second half. Not too much, but enough to win. It's a very important victory and we're in a good position to attack the last third of the season.

"So I am happy. Three points - a good position on the table - fighting for the top four and now I prepare for the next game against Rochdale."

Tottenham's victory sees them, temporarily at least, move up into the top four, while Palace remain embroiled in a scrap for survival.

Now without a win in five Premier League games, Roy Hodgson's injury-hit side sit 17th, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

And their misery was compounded by a late knock to defender James Tomkins.

"Tomkins had been very, very good for us in that position. He would be the player I would least like to lose in the last ten minutes," the Palace manager said.

"When that goal goes in two minutes before the end it deflates you. If we get the players back that we have unfit at the moment, we know that in our best moments that with our best players we can be quite effective."