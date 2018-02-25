Pochettino satisfied with ´deserved´ Tottenham victory

Mauricio Pochettino had no complaints about Tottenham's battling performance after Harry Kane's late header secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over struggling Crystal Palace.
Despite dominating proceedings at Selhurst Park, it was not until the 88th minute that Tottenham found the breakthrough when Kane - who had missed a gilt-edged opportunity earlier on - headed home his 150th goal in club football.
Serge Aurier and Christian Eriksen had also missed golden chances in the second half, while Tottenham could have been awarded a penalty after Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey scythed down Ben Davies in the opening stages.
But despite Tottenham's struggles to break down their hosts, Pochettino was delighted with his side's display, citing the win as a vital moment in the race for the top four.
We kept plugging away and got our reward eventually! #COYS #THFC #Premierleague pic.twitter.com/R31AVCAE1h— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 25, 2018
"I think the performance was very good, we just didn't score sooner," Pochettino told Sky Sports.
"It was difficult circumstances, Palace played so deep and made it difficult.
"The pitch was not the best to move the ball quickly but we created chances and dominated the whole game and I think it would have been a shame not to score because we fully deserved the victory.
"I think we were better in the second half. Not too much, but enough to win. It's a very important victory and we're in a good position to attack the last third of the season.
"So I am happy. Three points - a good position on the table - fighting for the top four and now I prepare for the next game against Rochdale."
Together. #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ifk5gFJ9Km— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 25, 2018
Tottenham's victory sees them, temporarily at least, move up into the top four, while Palace remain embroiled in a scrap for survival.
Now without a win in five Premier League games, Roy Hodgson's injury-hit side sit 17th, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
And their misery was compounded by a late knock to defender James Tomkins.
"Tomkins had been very, very good for us in that position. He would be the player I would least like to lose in the last ten minutes," the Palace manager said.
"When that goal goes in two minutes before the end it deflates you. If we get the players back that we have unfit at the moment, we know that in our best moments that with our best players we can be quite effective."
|Neymar to face Real Madrid despite ankle injury, expects Emery
|If Griezmann grows, we all grow - Simeone hails Atletico´s Sevilla rout
|Cavani worried about Neymar ankle injury
|Silva: Neymar a doubt for Coupe de France quarter-final
|Hat-trick hero Griezmann dreaming big in Atleti´s title bid
|Before a manager I´m a human being - Guardiola explains continued ribbon protest
|Neymar carried off on stretcher in PSG injury blow
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Neymar injured in easy Classique win
|Roma 0 AC Milan 2: Cutrone and Calabria secure superb win for Rossoneri
|Sevilla 2 Atletico Madrid 5: Griezmann hat-trick sinks sorry hosts
|Wenger trolled by Wembley official in Man City humbling
|Wenger goes easy on Mustafi, despite Wembley woe
|It´d be a dream - Henry wants Arsenal manager´s job
|Man City just getting started, warns De Bruyne
|Wenger rues early Aubameyang miss after Wembley humbling
|Gary Neville blasts ´spineless´ Arsenal after EFL Cup final
|Neymar shakes off virus to start for PSG in Le Classique vs Marseille
|Guardiola sets sights on further silverware after ´outstanding´ EFL Cup triumph
|EFL Cup social round-up: Men against boys and Wenger Out
|Kompany: Winning EFL Cup makes injury nightmare worthwhile
|I´ve signed for a football team, claims Usain Bolt
|Van Gaal dismisses Chelsea rumours as ´fake news´
|Arsenal 0 Manchester City 3: Guardiola thrashes Wenger for first English trophy
|Pochettino plans throw-in practice for Aurier
|Conte hints at unhappiness with Hazard work-rate in Man Utd loss
|Mourinho v Conte: All smiles and handshakes on the touchline as feud cools
|Mourinho hails Lukaku display against old club Chelsea
|Mourinho on Conte handshake: It doesn´t need words
|Conte demands VAR after Morata sees Old Trafford equaliser ruled out
|Pochettino defends ´easy target´ Alli after Van Aanholt clash
|Juventus v Atalanta postponed due to snow
|Criticism never affected me - Lukaku revels in comeback Man Utd win
|Guardiola wears yellow ribbon at Wembley despite FA charge
|Manchester United 2 Chelsea 1: Lukaku and Lingard complete Old Trafford comeback
|Chambers in as Wenger picks back three at Wembley
|Pochettino satisfied with ´deserved´ Tottenham victory
|It´s getting boring! - Dier lauds Kane following last-gasp winner
|Lukaku finally makes big-game breakthrough for Manchester United
|€70m not enough to prise Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio
|Tah pens Leverkusen extension until 2023
|Cardiff City 1 Bristol City 0: Zohore the hero again as Bluebirds win derby
|Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 1: Late Kane header snatches victory
|Skriniar sees himself at Inter ´for many years´
|Pogba, Martial start for Manchester United as Chelsea bring back Morata
|Aluko under consideration as Neville offers Sampson critics ´clean slate´
|Inter did not invent Icardi injury, Spalletti insists
|Gilberto Silva: Wilshere´s mental strength key to success
|Lewandowski: Agent change nothing to do with ´funny´ Real Madrid talk
|Barcelona´s Semedo facing five weeks out with hamstring injury
|Dier has no regrets over Manchester United snub
|No scorpion kick for Ospina as he relishes Wembley final
|Kante: Chelsea can take confidence from Barca draw
|Mierzejewski magic fires Sydney FC to derby glory
|´Best in history´ Messi lauded by Coutinho, Busquets
|I enjoy living this way! - Aubameyang won´t change lavish lifestyle
|Mustafi wary of De Bruyne threat in EFL Cup final
|Coman suffers ankle injury in Bayern draw
|I was right to turn down Man City move in 2016, says Laporte
|Navas not surprised by Ronaldo´s Benzema gesture
|Ausilio: Contract talks with Inter´s Icardi done in silence
|Mourinho tells McTominay to follow his heart amid international headache
|I play for France´s biggest club – Marseille star Payet fires barb at PSG
|Main priority was to win - Spalletti praises Inter´s ´heart´ after beating Benevento
|Father fuels Conte´s fire ahead of Mourinho reunion
|Valverde steers clear of Barcelona yellow card controversy
|Play like it´s a friendly - Guardiola reveals finals secret ahead of Arsenal clash
|Barcelona equal record for unbeaten LaLiga run
|Inter 2 Benevento 0: Nerazzurri pick up much-needed win at San Siro
|Barcelona 6 Girona 1: Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash
|Messi makes Girona 36th LaLiga victims to set new record
|Deeney ´not bothered´ after ending drought from open play
|Championship Review: Fulham beat Wolves, Sunderland hold Boro in ill-tempered thriller
|Watford 1 Everton 0: Stunning Deeney finish moves hosts six clear of trouble
|Benitez rues missed chances as Newcastle lose two-goal lead
|Heynckes ´can live´ with home Bayern draw
|Ronaldo is a team player - Zidane hails Real Madrid star´s Benzema gesture
|West Ham fans reference Hitler in protest at club´s owners
|Dyche dismayed by decisions before Gabbiadini goal
|Wagner impressed with Huddersfield´s commitment after vital win
|Liverpool win had everything – Klopp enthuses over West Ham´s Anfield rout
|Dunk equals record for own goals in a single Premier League season
|Real Madrid 4 Alaves 0: Ronaldo at the double as ´BBC´ delight
|Burnley 1 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini grabs late leveller
|Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Swansea City 1: Two-goal Murray helps end Swans´ unbeaten run
|Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Hosts in thrilling fightback after Gayle double
|West Brom 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Van La Parra and Mounie seal vital win
|Liverpool 4 West Ham 1: Salah nets again as Reds climb to second
|Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique
|Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0: Lewandowski´s run ends as leaders are held at home
|Gattuso surprised by AC Milan´s growth since taking over
|Lambert defends ´best goalkeeper in Britain´ Butland after own goal error
|Mkhitaryan, Ozil potential excites Mertesacker
|A-League Review: Perth Glory in dramatic win, Melbourne Victory end losing streak
|Leicester City 1 Stoke City 1: Butland howler costs Potters
|Matic insists Man Utd can still do ´big things´
|Chinese Super League transfer window makes Simeone ´uncomfortable´
|Ingolstadt score bizarre tap-in after Duisburg goalkeeper goes AWOL
|Allegri cautious over Dybala fitness despite Higuain injury
|Napoli´s Zielinski better than De Bruyne, claims Boniek
|Mourinho predicts ´amazing´ period for Manchester United
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move
|EFL Cup final: Where do Aguero and Aubameyang rank among Europe´s elite?
|Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for Liverpool
|Dembele staying focused after ´genius´ praise from Pochettino
|Alli doesn´t dive, says Hodgson
|Salah has world´s best left foot? Don´t forget Messi – Klopp
|Pochettino: Vertonghen one of Europe´s best defenders
|He hasn´t raised the bar – Wenger plays down Guardiola success
|Klopp ´really proud´ of Firmino after Holgate case dropped