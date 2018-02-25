Article

Pochettino plans throw-in practice for Aurier

25 February 2018 19:18

Mauricio Pochettino will schedule extra throw-in practice for Tottenham after a trio of foul throws from right-back Serge Aurier during a 1-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace.

Aurier had a day to forget at Selhurst Park on Sunday, struggling to complete a legal throw-in and standing on the ball when faced with a clear chance late in the game.

Harry Kane's header spared Aurier's blushes but a jovial Pochettino conceded the Ivory Coast international - an August arrival from Paris Saint-Germain - needs to work on his throw-ins.

"We are going to practice every day! I promise that to the fans too," Pochettino told a post-match news conference.

"The first one he tried to get the ball into play quickly and then maybe made a mistake.

"It was probably a little bit too much pressure from the referee, similar to Dele [Alli]. When Dele does something he gets the focus, it was the same with Serge with the ball.

"I said: 'Come on, you are going to get me sacked!' It looks like we are so bad and we don't practice the throw-ins.

"He needs time. It is normal in the Premier League."

 

