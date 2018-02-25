Paris Saint-Germain 3 Marseille 0: Neymar injured in easy Classique win

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher as Kylian Mbappe became the youngest goalscorer in Le Classique history, with the teenager on target in an easy 3-0 Ligue 1 win for Paris Saint-Germain against rivals Marseille.
PSG needed an injury-time free-kick from Edinson Cavani to claim a draw in the reverse fixture - in which Neymar was sent off - but there was no such drama at the Parc des Princes on Sunday until the Brazilian suffered a suspected ankle injury in the closing stages.
Unai Emery's men, who have won all 14 of their home league games this season, move 14 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 as a result of their victory, with Marseille remaining third.
Mbappe gave PSG an early lead, capitalising on left-back Jordan Amavi losing his footing to run on to a Dani Alves pass and slot in a well-taken finish.
Rolando's own goal doubled PSG's lead 17 minutes later, the defender only able to turn Neymar's effort past goalkeeper Yohann Pele with Cavani lurking behind him.
Neymar was a doubt for the game due to illness but he set up Cavani for a brilliant third after half-time to ensure PSG have a hand on the Ligue 1 trophy with 11 games still to play.
Marseille will have an immediate chance to earn revenge in Wednesday's Coupe de France quarter-final, however, with Neymar's participation in that tie questionable after he appeared to roll his right ankle.
19 - @KMbappe has become the youngest goalscorer in a "Classique" played in Ligue 1 at 19 years, 2 months & 8 days, overtaking Samir Nasri (19 years, 2 months & 17 days on 10 September 2006). Wonderkid. pic.twitter.com/qJqWKJJeUa— OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 25, 2018
Marseille were in front twice in a 2-2 draw in Le Classique earlier in the season but PSG took the lead in the 10th minute.
Alves played a throughball into the box for Mbappe, with a slip by Amavi allowing the teenager to collect the pass and send Pele the wrong way with a smart low shot.
@KMbappe . 1-0 PSG. #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/dU31209Aek— PSG English (@PSG_English) February 25, 2018
Neymar got above Hiroki Sakai to head wide before Lucas Ocampos was fortunate only to be shown a yellow card for a bad late tackle on Alves.
PSG were dominant and their second arrived after 26 minutes, Rolando scoring an own goal.
Adrien Rabiot combined with Layvin Kurzawa on the left and although Neymar's first-time shot was heading wide of the far post, Rolando had to try to clear with Cavani ready to tap in, but the defender could only divert the ball beyond Pele.
Neymar bent a superb strike narrowly wide and Marseille coach Rudi Garcia hauled Ocampos off before the break, bringing on Morgan Sanson in a bid to give Marseille a foothold.
PSG continued to control the match after the interval, though, with Cavani wrapping up the points after 55 minutes.
Neymar's dazzling run and cross created the opportunity for Cavani, who took a sublime first touch, held off and turned Rolando and smashed home an unstoppable finish to score in his third successive Classique appearance.
Pure class from @ECavaniOfficial in PSG's third goal #PSGOM pic.twitter.com/I4yg79z1ai— PSG English (@PSG_English) February 25, 2018
Rolando almost made amends for his own goal, but Alphonse Areola turned his looping header around the post.
With an eye on next month's Champions League clash with Real Madrid, Emery was able to rest Mbappe and former Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra.
But there was bad news as Neymar damaged his ankle in an innocuous challenge with Bouna Sarr, the Brazilian tearful as he left the field on a stretcher.
Key Opta Facts:
- Paris Saint-Germain are unbeaten in their last 16 games against Marseille in all competitions (W13, D3). The last time Marseille were victorious was in November 2011.
- Unai Emery's side have only lost twice in their last 30 games in Ligue 1 (W25, D3): in December 2017 to Strasbourg (1-2) and January 2018 to Lyon (1-2).
- PSG have won their last 18 home games in all comps, their longest run ever in their history. They have also triumphed in 14 successive league games at the Parc des Princes - their longest run in the top-flight.
- There were 11 players booked on Sunday, only Lille v Lyon on February 21, 2016 has seen more (12 – 10 yellow cards and 2 red cards) over the last 10 seasons.
- Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player to score in a game between Paris and Marseille in Ligue 1 (19 years, 2 months and 8 days), overtaking Samir Nasri (19 years, 2 months and 17 days on 10 September 2006).
- Neymar has delivered 13 assists in Ligue 1 this season, his highest tally in a single season since his arrival in Europe. Only Kevin De Bruyne (14) has delivered more in the Top 5 European Leagues this season.
