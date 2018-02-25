Neymar shakes off virus to start for PSG in Le Classique vs Marseille

Neymar has been passed fit to start for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Brazilian was a doubt for Le Classique at the Parc des Princes after missing training on Friday because of a virus.

But Unai Emery gave Neymar a chance to prove his fitness by naming him in PSG's squad, and the world's most expensive player has been deemed fit enough to start.

Neymar features in a strong PSG team alongside Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe in attack, but Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is out with an abdominal issue.

January signing Lassana Diarra fills in for Verratti in midfield, with Adrien Rabiot and Giovani Lo Celso also in the line-up named by Emery.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 15 games against Marseille in all competitions and will stretch their lead atop the Ligue 1 table to 14 points with a victory on Sunday.