Neymar carried off on stretcher in PSG injury blow

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been thrown into doubt for next month's Champions League clash with titleholders Real Madrid after he was taken off on a stretcher against Marseille on Sunday.

Neymar – the world's most expensive footballer – rolled his right ankle late in Sunday's 3-0 victory for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders and looked to be in tears as he was carried from the pitch at Parc des Princes.

The Brazil forward, who set up Edinson Cavani's final goal in the Le Classique triumph, had already shaken off a virus to take his place in PSG's starting XI, having failed to train during the week.

But the latest setback could see him miss Madrid's visit to the French capital in the second leg of their last-16 encounter on March 6.

PSG are already outsiders to reach the quarter-finals following their 3-1 defeat against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.