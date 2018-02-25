Lewandowski: Agent change nothing to do with ´funny´ Real Madrid talk

Robert Lewandowski insists his decision to change agents has nothing to do with a desire to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid.

The striker appointed Pini Zahavi as his new representative after ending a long-term working relationship with Cezary Kucharski.

The decision has encouraged further rumours around a possible transfer at the end of the season, with the Santiago Bernabeu the most likely destination, as Zahavi is said to have been involved in brokering Neymar's world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Lewandowski, however, has dismissed the talk as merely amusing speculation.