I´ve signed for a football team, claims Usain Bolt

Athletics great Usain Bolt claims he has signed for a football team and will announce the club in question on Tuesday.

Bolt, who brought his glittering sprint career to an end following the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, has frequently talked up his footballing prowess and revealed last month he was set for a trial with Borussia Dortmund in March.

The 31-year-old Jamaican has also repeatedly expressed an interest in turning out for Premier League giants Manchester United, the club he supports, while he also recently offered his services to David Beckham's new Major League Soccer franchise, Futbol Miami.

On Sunday, Bolt announced on Twitter that an update was on the way regarding his bid to carve out a footballing career.

"I've signed for a football team," wrote the winner of eight Olympic gold medals. "Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT."