Dimitri Payet insisted he does not envy Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain as the Marseille attacker said he plays for France's "biggest club".
Marseille – third in the standings – travel to Paris for Sunday's blockbuster Le Classique against Ligue 1 leaders PSG.
PSG are set to welcome back star Neymar as the cashed-up capital club look to further strengthen their advantage atop the table in their pursuit of a fifth crown in six seasons.
But Payet stoked the fire ahead of Marseille's trip, taking aim at the individuals of PSG.
"I do not envy Paris. I play in France's biggest club," France international Payet said.
"And I have a team. We saw it recently, it's always better to play as a team rather than to pile up individuals."
Marseille are third and 13 points behind PSG amid their eight-game unbeaten streak in Ligue 1.
Payet has scored four goals and tallied seven assists for Rudi Garcia's men.
|I was right to turn down Man City move in 2016, says Laporte
|Navas not surprised by Ronaldo´s Benzema gesture
|Ausilio: Contract talks with Inter´s Icardi done in silence
|Mourinho tells McTominay to follow his heart amid international headache
|I play for France´s biggest club – Marseille star Payet fires barb at PSG
|Main priority was to win - Spalletti praises Inter´s ´heart´ after beating Benevento
|Father fuels Conte´s fire ahead of Mourinho reunion
|Valverde steers clear of Barcelona yellow card controversy
|Play like it´s a friendly - Guardiola reveals finals secret ahead of Arsenal clash
|Barcelona equal record for unbeaten LaLiga run
|Inter 2 Benevento 0: Nerazzurri pick up much-needed win at San Siro
|Barcelona 6 Girona 1: Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash
|Messi makes Girona 36th LaLiga victims to set new record
|Deeney ´not bothered´ after ending drought from open play
|Championship Review: Fulham beat Wolves, Sunderland hold Boro in ill-tempered thriller
|Watford 1 Everton 0: Stunning Deeney finish moves hosts six clear of trouble
|Benitez rues missed chances as Newcastle lose two-goal lead
|Heynckes ´can live´ with home Bayern draw
|Ronaldo is a team player - Zidane hails Real Madrid star´s Benzema gesture
|West Ham fans reference Hitler in protest at club´s owners
|Dyche dismayed by decisions before Gabbiadini goal
|Wagner impressed with Huddersfield´s commitment after vital win
|Liverpool win had everything – Klopp enthuses over West Ham´s Anfield rout
|Dunk equals record for own goals in a single Premier League season
|Real Madrid 4 Alaves 0: Ronaldo at the double as ´BBC´ delight
|Burnley 1 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini grabs late leveller
|Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Swansea City 1: Two-goal Murray helps end Swans´ unbeaten run
|Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Hosts in thrilling fightback after Gayle double
|West Brom 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Van La Parra and Mounie seal vital win
|Liverpool 4 West Ham 1: Salah nets again as Reds climb to second
|Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique
|Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0: Lewandowski´s run ends as leaders are held at home
|Gattuso surprised by AC Milan´s growth since taking over
|Lambert defends ´best goalkeeper in Britain´ Butland after own goal error
|Mkhitaryan, Ozil potential excites Mertesacker
|A-League Review: Perth Glory in dramatic win, Melbourne Victory end losing streak
|Leicester City 1 Stoke City 1: Butland howler costs Potters
|Matic insists Man Utd can still do ´big things´
|Chinese Super League transfer window makes Simeone ´uncomfortable´
|Ingolstadt score bizarre tap-in after Duisburg goalkeeper goes AWOL
|Allegri cautious over Dybala fitness despite Higuain injury
|Napoli´s Zielinski better than De Bruyne, claims Boniek
|Mourinho predicts ´amazing´ period for Manchester United
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move
|EFL Cup final: Where do Aguero and Aubameyang rank among Europe´s elite?
|Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for Liverpool
|Dembele staying focused after ´genius´ praise from Pochettino
|Alli doesn´t dive, says Hodgson
|Salah has world´s best left foot? Don´t forget Messi – Klopp
|Pochettino: Vertonghen one of Europe´s best defenders
|He hasn´t raised the bar – Wenger plays down Guardiola success
|Klopp ´really proud´ of Firmino after Holgate case dropped
|Conte: Chelsea´s winning mentality can´t be questioned
|Benching Willian was a fantastic decision, boasts Chelsea boss Conte
|Juventus critics don´t know Tottenham, says Pjanic
|Hull City 1 Sheffield United 0: Dicko blunts Blades´ promotion chase after fan protest
|Lukaku tipped for ´big things´ by United team-mate Matic
|Emery hopes Classique can inspire Real Madrid comeback
|I thought he was an actor! - Valverde dodges Arthur questions
|Valverde hints at resting Messi, Suarez for Girona clash
|Napoli sign free agent Milic
|Zidane offers condolences after Basque police officer´s death
|FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
|City have to lift titles - Guardiola focused on Wembley glory against Arsenal
|Spalletti urges Inter to ´believe in our strength´ and end wretched run
|Christensen a future Chelsea captain, says Conte
|Fonte leaves West Ham for Dalian Yifang
|Guardia Civil search Guardiola family´s plane
|Unwell Neymar facing race to make Le Classique
|Playing Chelsea means less and less every year, says Mourinho
|Conte hopes Manchester United bench ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Dembele ´a genius of football´ like Maradona and Ronaldinho, claims Pochettino
|Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
|Jesus could return but Guardiola has doubts over Sterling
|He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
|Alderweireld a doubt as Pochettino stays silent on transfer rumours
|Conte dismisses Mourinho tension
|Nothing is decided - Klopp urges against Liverpool complacency
|Heynckes ´can´t imagine´ Bayern sanctioning Lewandowski sale
|FIFA closes Neymar´s Barcelona bonus case
|Bale still important to Real Madrid, Zidane insists
|Heynckes plays down Robben´s frustration
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 0: Hosts end 11-match winless run
|Arsenal handed tough Milan test in Europa League´s round of 16
|Europa League: Last-16 draw in full
|Vitolo apologises for sexist ´joke´ after Atletico win
|Paletta joins Jiangsu Suning
|Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are the only superstars, says Pele
|Arsenal have ´unfinished business´ in EFL Cup after 2011 loss - Wilshere
|Srna given 17-month doping ban
|Arsenal boss Wenger backs Wilshere after Keane rant
|Basque police express ´dismay´ at death of officer after fan violence
|Wembley hero Ramsey winning race to face Manchester City
|EFL Cup final: Bravo and Ospina pitch to be heroes before stepping back into the shadows
|EFL Cup final: Wenger aiming for another glorious Wembley outing
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Guadalajara poised for quarters, Red Bulls draw
|Keane: Wilshere is the most over-rated player on the planet
|Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
|Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
|Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
|´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
|Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
|Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism