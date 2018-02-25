Guardiola wears yellow ribbon at Wembley despite FA charge

Pep Guardiola arrived at Wembley for the EFL Cup final still wearing a yellow ribbon in solidarity with political prisoners in his native Catalonia despite being charged by the Football Association (FA) for doing so.

The Manchester City manager began wearing his ribbon after Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart were placed in custody as part of the crackdown that followed last October's referendum on Catalan independence – a poll the national government in Madrid deemed to be illegal.

He was charged by the FA on Thursday and given until March 5 to respond to the charge, with the final with Arsenal the first of three games before that deadline.

But the action by the governing body has not deterred Guardiola from wearing the ribbon at the home of the FA, with City fans also choosing to do so in solidarity with the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.