EFL Cup social round-up: Men against boys and Wenger Out

Pep Guardiola claimed his first trophy in English football on Sunday as Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the final of the EFL Cup, leading to widespread criticism of Arsene Wenger.

While City were excellent - goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva sealing a comprehensive win - Arsenal were woeful, adding to the scrutiny over Wenger's position.

Former Gunners striker Ian Wright and celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan were among those to voice their frustration but ex-Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton perhaps summed the match up best, describing the final as "men against boys".

Here, we put together some of the best tweets in response to City's demolition of Arsenal...

EFL Cup final social round-up