Cardiff City 1 Bristol City 0: Zohore the hero again as Bluebirds win derby

Cardiff City re-established their grip on the second automatic promotion place in the Championship as Kenneth Zohore again made the decisive impact in a 1-0 derby win over Bristol City.

Aston Villa had narrowed the gap to a point ahead of the Bluebirds' clash with the play-off chasing Robins by beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 on Saturday.

There are just 45 miles between the two clubs and there was little to separate them in South Wales in a match typically high on intensity.

Chances proved few and far between in the opening 45 minutes, but the introduction of Zohore for the second half proved pivotal.

The Dane saw a low cross almost turned into his own net by Korey Smith, before Bristol substitute Jamie Paterson had an effort deflected wide at the other end.

But, four days after scoring the winner at Ipswich, it was Zohore who made the crucial intervention by firing home Joe Ralls' low cross from the left.

Cardiff have now won four games on the bounce and are unbeaten in eight, while it is just one win in 10 league games for sixth-placed Bristol.