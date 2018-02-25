€70m not enough to prise Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United have been warned that bids in the region of €70million will not be enough to tempt Lazio into selling Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Serbia international Milinkovic-Savic has been a star turn in the Biancocelesti's challenge for Champions League qualification in Serie A this season.

A switch to a European heavyweight is widely reported to be on the cards for the 22-year-old, with Manchester City also credited with an interest.

But Lazio sporting director Igli Tare says the club are determined to keep hold of their star players, as they try to reassert their place among the leading lights in Serie A.

"Over the summer we received, and rejected, an offer worth €70m for Milinkovic-Savic," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We want to make Lazio a point of arrival for players rather than a stepping stone to bigger clubs. We have a lot of work to do, but that is our objective.

"The team was built to achieve certain objectives and from now until the end of the season, there will be no more transfer market distractions. Rumours in the media are part of the profession and you must learn to live with them.

"We want to win the Coppa Italia and qualify for the Champions League. We won't snub the Europa League, but the principle target must be a top-four finish in Serie A."