Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique

24 February 2018 17:36

Neymar has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face Marseille in Sunday's Le Classique clash in Ligue 1.

The Brazilian superstar was a doubt for the game after missing training on Friday due to a virus.

Midfielder Marco Verratti, who is suffering from abdominal pain, is not available to play against Marseille, however.

Neymar, a world-record signing when he joined from Barcelona for €222million at the start of the season, was sent off in PSG's away game at Marseille, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

PSG are 12 points clear of Monaco at the top of Ligue 1, with Marseille in third, a further point behind last season's champions.

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 26 +62 68
2 Monaco 27 +38 57
3 Olympique Mars… 26 +27 55
4 Olympique Lyonnais 26 +24 49
5 Montpellier 27 +3 39
6 Nantes 27 -1 39
7 Rennes 27 -1 38
8 Bordeaux 26 -3 35
9 Nice 26 -6 35
10 Guingamp 27 -7 35
11 Dijon 27 -14 35
12 Saint-Étienne 26 -13 33
13 Caen 27 -12 32
14 Strasbourg 27 -15 31
15 Amiens SC 27 -7 29
16 Toulouse 27 -11 28
17 Angers SCO 27 -11 28
18 Troyes 27 -12 28
19 Lille 27 -17 27
20 Metz 27 -24 19

