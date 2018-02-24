EFL Cup final: Where do Aguero and Aubameyang rank among Europe´s elite?

Manchester City and Arsenal will be able to call upon two masters of their craft as they chase EFL Cup final glory at Wembley on Sunday.
Sergio Aguero is already City's all-time top goalscorer and two shy of bringing up 200 for the club, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's prolific exploits at Borussia Dortmund meant there was tangible excitement when he arrived as Arsenal's £56million record signing last month.
Aguero's returns over the past five seasons are remarkably consistent and he is on course for his most prolific campaign yet, despite doubts persisting over how much faith City boss Pep Guardiola truly has in his star forward.
The Argentina international is on 29 this term, following on from hauls of 29, 33, 29, 32 and 28. Despite frequent struggles with muscular injuries until last season, when suspensions and Gabriel Jesus' arrival offered new complications, Aguero has not wavered.
Hitting the 40-goal mark is well within the 29-year-old's sights, something Aubameyang achieved in 2016-17 having hit 39 the year before. He outscored Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski to top the individual Bundesliga charts last season.
But, for all their insatiable appetite within the 18-yard box, Aguero and Aubameyang have a curious status within the elite of which they are undoubtedly a part.
14 - Sergio Aguero has scored 14 goals in all competitions in 2018, while no other @premierleague player has yet reached double figures. Leader. pic.twitter.com/xCQm2rKNUo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2018
As fees of €100m and more were splashed last close season, invariably on prime attacking talent, Aguero and Aubameyang were strangely absent from the conversation.
Indeed, discounting Aubameyang jarringly linking himself with Real Madrid on a number of occasions, neither have been at the centre of a big-time transfer saga while others, whose achievements are fewer in number, have.
At 28, the move to Arsenal is likely to be the major transfer of Aubameyang's career and Aguero, especially in light of his regularly stated ambitions to return to Independiente before calling time on his playing days, will probably never recoup more than the £38m City paid Atletico Madrid for his services in 2011.
There are, of course, a limited number of spaces for strikers at Europe's most exclusive clubs and Aguero plays for one with demonstrable ambitions to exist in that bracket.
But considering Real Madrid's squad stasis and Paris Saint-Germain remodelling their forward line recently – Aubameyang joining England's sixth best team at present feels odd in these circumstances, while speaking volumes for the money on offer in the Premier League and Arsene Wenger's persuasive powers.
Madrid are reportedly drawn towards one of Aguero's countrymen, Mauro Icardi, as Karim Benzema's toils continue. Aguero's status as a former Atletico star would have complicated any switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, while the prospect of him linking up with his great friend Lionel Messi on the other side of the Clasico divide has barely ever been deemed worthy of a mention.
Where Aubameyang and Aguero are ranked within the current era will be settled by what they do over the coming months and years at Arsenal and City. The Gunners' generally distant proximity from Premier League title races and Guardiola's desire to add more forward firepower represent significant bumps in the road. For now, Sunday at Wembley represents an enticing next step for two would-be greats.
116 - Only Friedhelm Konietzka has a better minutes per goal ratio in the #Bundesliga for @BVB than @Aubameyang7 (116 mins/goal, minimum 10 goals). Gunner. #DeadlineDay @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/6w7LgxViyH— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 31, 2018
Most goals across Europe's 'big five' leagues since 2013-14 (all competitions)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 231
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 222
Luis Suarez (Liverpool/Barcelona) 172
Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund/Bayern Munich) 167
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) 160
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 151
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) 150
Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli/Juventus) 143
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund/Arsenal) 142
Neymar (Barcelona/PSG) 133
Harry Kane (Tottenham) 132
Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Bilbao) 122
Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon/Arsenal) 122
Antoine Griezmann (Real Sociedad/Atletico Madrid) 116
Romelu Lukaku (Everton/Manchester United) 108
Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona/Arsenal/Manchester United) 102
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 100
- Using data from the list above compiled by Opta, Aguero's return of a goal every 100.31 minutes is the fourth best in Europe over the period in question. Only Ronaldo and Messi dip below better than 100 minutes per goal.
- Aubameyang is one of only five players listed to score with more than 20 per cent of his goal attempts, out-performing the likes of Lewandowski, Messi, Kane, Higuain and Ronaldo.
- Evidence of Aguero's clinical tendencies can be found in Opta's expected goals (xG) data for this season. His 21 Premier League set against an xG of 15.4 is a bigger over-performance than any other player in the division.
|Real Madrid 4 Alaves 0: Ronaldo at the double as ´BBC´ delight
|Burnley 1 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini grabs late leveller
|Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Swansea City 1: Two-goal Murray helps end Swans´ unbeaten run
|Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Hosts in thrilling fightback after Gayle double
|West Brom 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Van La Parra and Mounie seal vital win
|Liverpool 4 West Ham 1: Salah nets again as Reds climb to second
|Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique
|Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0: Lewandowski´s run ends as leaders are held at home
|Gattuso surprised by AC Milan´s growth since taking over
|Lambert defends ´best goalkeeper in Britain´ Butland after own goal error
|Mkhitaryan, Ozil potential excites Mertesacker
|A-League Review: Perth Glory in dramatic win, Melbourne Victory end losing streak
|Leicester City 1 Stoke City 1: Butland howler costs Potters
|Matic insists Man Utd can still do ´big things´
|Chinese Super League transfer window makes Simeone ´uncomfortable´
|Ingolstadt score bizarre tap-in after Duisburg goalkeeper goes AWOL
|Allegri cautious over Dybala fitness despite Higuain injury
|Napoli´s Zielinski better than De Bruyne, claims Boniek
|Mourinho predicts ´amazing´ period for Manchester United
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move
|EFL Cup final: Where do Aguero and Aubameyang rank among Europe´s elite?
|Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for Liverpool
|Dembele staying focused after ´genius´ praise from Pochettino
|Alli doesn´t dive, says Hodgson
|Salah has world´s best left foot? Don´t forget Messi – Klopp
|Pochettino: Vertonghen one of Europe´s best defenders
|He hasn´t raised the bar – Wenger plays down Guardiola success
|Klopp ´really proud´ of Firmino after Holgate case dropped
|Conte: Chelsea´s winning mentality can´t be questioned
|Benching Willian was a fantastic decision, boasts Chelsea boss Conte
|Juventus critics don´t know Tottenham, says Pjanic
|Hull City 1 Sheffield United 0: Dicko blunts Blades´ promotion chase after fan protest
|Lukaku tipped for ´big things´ by United team-mate Matic
|Emery hopes Classique can inspire Real Madrid comeback
|I thought he was an actor! - Valverde dodges Arthur questions
|Valverde hints at resting Messi, Suarez for Girona clash
|Napoli sign free agent Milic
|Zidane offers condolences after Basque police officer´s death
|FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
|City have to lift titles - Guardiola focused on Wembley glory against Arsenal
|Spalletti urges Inter to ´believe in our strength´ and end wretched run
|Christensen a future Chelsea captain, says Conte
|Fonte leaves West Ham for Dalian Yifang
|Guardia Civil search Guardiola family´s plane
|Unwell Neymar facing race to make Le Classique
|Playing Chelsea means less and less every year, says Mourinho
|Conte hopes Manchester United bench ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Dembele ´a genius of football´ like Maradona and Ronaldinho, claims Pochettino
|Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
|Jesus could return but Guardiola has doubts over Sterling
|He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
|Alderweireld a doubt as Pochettino stays silent on transfer rumours
|Conte dismisses Mourinho tension
|Nothing is decided - Klopp urges against Liverpool complacency
|Heynckes ´can´t imagine´ Bayern sanctioning Lewandowski sale
|FIFA closes Neymar´s Barcelona bonus case
|Bale still important to Real Madrid, Zidane insists
|Heynckes plays down Robben´s frustration
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 0: Hosts end 11-match winless run
|Arsenal handed tough Milan test in Europa League´s round of 16
|Europa League: Last-16 draw in full
|Vitolo apologises for sexist ´joke´ after Atletico win
|Paletta joins Jiangsu Suning
|Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are the only superstars, says Pele
|Arsenal have ´unfinished business´ in EFL Cup after 2011 loss - Wilshere
|Srna given 17-month doping ban
|Arsenal boss Wenger backs Wilshere after Keane rant
|Basque police express ´dismay´ at death of officer after fan violence
|Wembley hero Ramsey winning race to face Manchester City
|EFL Cup final: Bravo and Ospina pitch to be heroes before stepping back into the shadows
|EFL Cup final: Wenger aiming for another glorious Wembley outing
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Guadalajara poised for quarters, Red Bulls draw
|Keane: Wilshere is the most over-rated player on the planet
|Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
|Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
|Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
|´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
|Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
|Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism
|Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
|Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
|Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
|AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
|Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
|Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
|Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
|Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
|Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
|Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
|Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
|Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
|I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
|Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
|Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
|Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
|Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
|Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
|Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
|Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
|Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
|Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
|Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
|Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
|Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
|Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
|Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
|´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
|Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
|Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
|Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
|Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
|Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
|Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
|Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
|Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
|Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
|Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´