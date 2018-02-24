Dyche dismayed by decisions before Gabbiadini goal

Sean Dyche claimed Burnley were not given an even chance of beating Southampton after Manolo Gabbiadini's last-minute equaliser clinched a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.
Dyche described the goal that condemned his side to an 11th winless Premier League match in succession as "hard to take" and pointed to a number of moments in the game when he felt decisions went against the Clarets.
The hosts led after 67 minutes when Ashley Barnes headed in from close range, although Dyche alleged he was fouled in the build-up.
Southampton substitutes Josh Sims, Sofiane Boufal and Gabbiadini then made a decisive impact late in the game.
Dyche claimed referee Robert Madley inhibited the Burnley defence before Southampton broke for the goal and the manager also said he saw a foul in the box that helped Gabbiadini to score.
Nice feeling pic.twitter.com/Q4eDMUmtGH— Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) February 24, 2018
"It's one of those moments you don't wish to happen in football," he told BBC Sport. "The referee gets in the way and puts them on the counter-attack.
"The final moment is hard to take. We all know how people go to the floor in the Premier League and our centre-half is put off balance by their centre-forward with an arm across his shirt and it's not given.
"Ashley Barnes was pulled down in the box at the end of the game – not given. He's actually pushed in the back on the goal. We haven't had a penalty all season."
Burnley stayed seventh in the Premier League after the draw but Dyche cut a frustrated figure, having not seen his side win since December.
"You do come away a bit disappointed," he added. "We can control the players' performance and we played well enough today.
"It was a solid enough performance to take all three points so I can understand why the fans are disappointed.
"Overall, it's another point on the board. It's a performance that I thought warranted a win. I thought we'd done enough."
Southampton's Mauricio Pellegrino felt his players deserved a share of the points and reserved praise for Boufal, who played the final 15 minutes in midfield.
"I think the game was really tight," the manager told BBC Solent Sport. "In this physical battle some teams may be stronger than us but I think the most clear chances in the first half were for us."
Of Oriol Romeu's withdrawal in the 75th minute, he said: "The change made a big impact in the team. Sofiane is a player that can change the game."
The draw moved Southampton out of the relegation zone but Pellegrino acknowledged that his side must start winning if they are to avoid the drop.
"If we draw we have to try to win the next game and think little-by-little," he added. "We are not happy with this result to be honest."
|I was right to turn down Man City move in 2016, says Laporte
|Navas not surprised by Ronaldo´s Benzema gesture
|Ausilio: Contract talks with Inter´s Icardi done in silence
|Mourinho tells McTominay to follow his heart amid international headache
|I play for France´s biggest club – Marseille star Payet fires barb at PSG
|Main priority was to win - Spalletti praises Inter´s ´heart´ after beating Benevento
|Father fuels Conte´s fire ahead of Mourinho reunion
|Valverde steers clear of Barcelona yellow card controversy
|Play like it´s a friendly - Guardiola reveals finals secret ahead of Arsenal clash
|Barcelona equal record for unbeaten LaLiga run
|Inter 2 Benevento 0: Nerazzurri pick up much-needed win at San Siro
|Barcelona 6 Girona 1: Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash
|Messi makes Girona 36th LaLiga victims to set new record
|Deeney ´not bothered´ after ending drought from open play
|Championship Review: Fulham beat Wolves, Sunderland hold Boro in ill-tempered thriller
|Watford 1 Everton 0: Stunning Deeney finish moves hosts six clear of trouble
|Benitez rues missed chances as Newcastle lose two-goal lead
|Heynckes ´can live´ with home Bayern draw
|Ronaldo is a team player - Zidane hails Real Madrid star´s Benzema gesture
|West Ham fans reference Hitler in protest at club´s owners
|Dyche dismayed by decisions before Gabbiadini goal
|Wagner impressed with Huddersfield´s commitment after vital win
|Liverpool win had everything – Klopp enthuses over West Ham´s Anfield rout
|Dunk equals record for own goals in a single Premier League season
|Real Madrid 4 Alaves 0: Ronaldo at the double as ´BBC´ delight
|Burnley 1 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini grabs late leveller
|Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Swansea City 1: Two-goal Murray helps end Swans´ unbeaten run
|Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Hosts in thrilling fightback after Gayle double
|West Brom 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Van La Parra and Mounie seal vital win
|Liverpool 4 West Ham 1: Salah nets again as Reds climb to second
|Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique
|Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0: Lewandowski´s run ends as leaders are held at home
|Gattuso surprised by AC Milan´s growth since taking over
|Lambert defends ´best goalkeeper in Britain´ Butland after own goal error
|Mkhitaryan, Ozil potential excites Mertesacker
|A-League Review: Perth Glory in dramatic win, Melbourne Victory end losing streak
|Leicester City 1 Stoke City 1: Butland howler costs Potters
|Matic insists Man Utd can still do ´big things´
|Chinese Super League transfer window makes Simeone ´uncomfortable´
|Ingolstadt score bizarre tap-in after Duisburg goalkeeper goes AWOL
|Allegri cautious over Dybala fitness despite Higuain injury
|Napoli´s Zielinski better than De Bruyne, claims Boniek
|Mourinho predicts ´amazing´ period for Manchester United
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move
|EFL Cup final: Where do Aguero and Aubameyang rank among Europe´s elite?
|Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for Liverpool
|Dembele staying focused after ´genius´ praise from Pochettino
|Alli doesn´t dive, says Hodgson
|Salah has world´s best left foot? Don´t forget Messi – Klopp
|Pochettino: Vertonghen one of Europe´s best defenders
|He hasn´t raised the bar – Wenger plays down Guardiola success
|Klopp ´really proud´ of Firmino after Holgate case dropped
|Conte: Chelsea´s winning mentality can´t be questioned
|Benching Willian was a fantastic decision, boasts Chelsea boss Conte
|Juventus critics don´t know Tottenham, says Pjanic
|Hull City 1 Sheffield United 0: Dicko blunts Blades´ promotion chase after fan protest
|Lukaku tipped for ´big things´ by United team-mate Matic
|Emery hopes Classique can inspire Real Madrid comeback
|I thought he was an actor! - Valverde dodges Arthur questions
|Valverde hints at resting Messi, Suarez for Girona clash
|Napoli sign free agent Milic
|Zidane offers condolences after Basque police officer´s death
|FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
|City have to lift titles - Guardiola focused on Wembley glory against Arsenal
|Spalletti urges Inter to ´believe in our strength´ and end wretched run
|Christensen a future Chelsea captain, says Conte
|Fonte leaves West Ham for Dalian Yifang
|Guardia Civil search Guardiola family´s plane
|Unwell Neymar facing race to make Le Classique
|Playing Chelsea means less and less every year, says Mourinho
|Conte hopes Manchester United bench ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Dembele ´a genius of football´ like Maradona and Ronaldinho, claims Pochettino
|Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
|Jesus could return but Guardiola has doubts over Sterling
|He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
|Alderweireld a doubt as Pochettino stays silent on transfer rumours
|Conte dismisses Mourinho tension
|Nothing is decided - Klopp urges against Liverpool complacency
|Heynckes ´can´t imagine´ Bayern sanctioning Lewandowski sale
|FIFA closes Neymar´s Barcelona bonus case
|Bale still important to Real Madrid, Zidane insists
|Heynckes plays down Robben´s frustration
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 0: Hosts end 11-match winless run
|Arsenal handed tough Milan test in Europa League´s round of 16
|Europa League: Last-16 draw in full
|Vitolo apologises for sexist ´joke´ after Atletico win
|Paletta joins Jiangsu Suning
|Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are the only superstars, says Pele
|Arsenal have ´unfinished business´ in EFL Cup after 2011 loss - Wilshere
|Srna given 17-month doping ban
|Arsenal boss Wenger backs Wilshere after Keane rant
|Basque police express ´dismay´ at death of officer after fan violence
|Wembley hero Ramsey winning race to face Manchester City
|EFL Cup final: Bravo and Ospina pitch to be heroes before stepping back into the shadows
|EFL Cup final: Wenger aiming for another glorious Wembley outing
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Guadalajara poised for quarters, Red Bulls draw
|Keane: Wilshere is the most over-rated player on the planet
|Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
|Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
|Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
|´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
|Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
|Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism