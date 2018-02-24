Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0: Lewandowski´s run ends as leaders are held at home

Robert Lewandowski failed to score for a record 12th successive Bundesliga home game as Bayern Munich's winning streak ended with a 0-0 draw against Hertha Berlin.
Fresh from scoring five against Besiktas in the Champions League on Tuesday, Bayern drew a blank for the first time since a 3-0 European defeat at Paris Saint-Germain that cost former manager Carlos Ancelotti his job.
Lewandowski - who had tied Jupp Heynckes' scoring record with a goal against Schalke last time out on home turf - had opportunities to continue his streak at the Allianz Arena, only to be thwarted by Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein.
The visitors also defended in stoic fashion as they played the role of party poopers to perfection, in the process recording a third successive clean sheet on their travels.
Despite their failure to secure a club record 15th straight victory, Bayern still extended their lead at the summit to 20 points, albeit nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund can cut into that gap when they host Augsburg on Monday.
#FCBBSC pic.twitter.com/Tks8LpAE2j— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 24, 2018
When the teams had met in Berlin last October, Bayern surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in their first outing following the departure of Ancelotti.
Heynckes wasn't in charge on that occasion, but the veteran coach has engineered such a stunning turnaround in the club's on-field fortunes that it's now a case of when, rather than if, Bayern secure a record-breaking sixth successive Bundesliga title.
The 72-year-old – who missed the home win over Schalke on February 10 due to illness – recalled Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben as he shuffled his pack on Saturday, though all eyes were firmly focused on Lewandowski's record attempt.
The Poland international twice went close to creating history before the interval, with Jarstein keeping out a close-range header before then combining with defender Jordan Torunarigha to snuff out a one-on-one opportunity set up by Thomas Muller's first-time throughball.
Home matches of Robert Lewandowski for @FCBayern this #Bundesliga season:— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) February 24, 2018
#FCBSCB #MiaSanMia
Torunarigha was also in the right place to hack clear when Mats Hummels inadvertently deflected Javi Martinez's driven cross towards the goal, while Ribery carelessly blasted over as Bayern endured a frustrating first 45 minutes.
Jarstein continued to keep Lewandowski at bay after the break, anticipating well to grasp hold of a curling attempt on one of the few occasions the forward had escaped the attentions of the impressive Torunarigha.
David Alaba saw a curling free-kick from 20 yards out turned away in acrobatic fashion as Bayern's frustrations grew with each passing minute the game remained scoreless.
Heynckes sent on Kingsley Coman, Sandro Wagner and Arturo Vidal in an attempt to find a breakthrough, though when the first of the three substitutes quickly picked up an injury, Bayern were effectively reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the contest.
Still, Robben saw a set-piece strike kept out by Jarstein during stoppage time as Hertha held firm through to the final whistle to claim an unlikely point.
|I was right to turn down Man City move in 2016, says Laporte
|Navas not surprised by Ronaldo´s Benzema gesture
|Ausilio: Contract talks with Inter´s Icardi done in silence
|Mourinho tells McTominay to follow his heart amid international headache
|I play for France´s biggest club – Marseille star Payet fires barb at PSG
|Main priority was to win - Spalletti praises Inter´s ´heart´ after beating Benevento
|Father fuels Conte´s fire ahead of Mourinho reunion
|Valverde steers clear of Barcelona yellow card controversy
|Play like it´s a friendly - Guardiola reveals finals secret ahead of Arsenal clash
|Barcelona equal record for unbeaten LaLiga run
|Inter 2 Benevento 0: Nerazzurri pick up much-needed win at San Siro
|Barcelona 6 Girona 1: Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash
|Messi makes Girona 36th LaLiga victims to set new record
|Deeney ´not bothered´ after ending drought from open play
|Championship Review: Fulham beat Wolves, Sunderland hold Boro in ill-tempered thriller
|Watford 1 Everton 0: Stunning Deeney finish moves hosts six clear of trouble
|Benitez rues missed chances as Newcastle lose two-goal lead
|Heynckes ´can live´ with home Bayern draw
|Ronaldo is a team player - Zidane hails Real Madrid star´s Benzema gesture
|West Ham fans reference Hitler in protest at club´s owners
|Dyche dismayed by decisions before Gabbiadini goal
|Wagner impressed with Huddersfield´s commitment after vital win
|Liverpool win had everything – Klopp enthuses over West Ham´s Anfield rout
|Dunk equals record for own goals in a single Premier League season
|Real Madrid 4 Alaves 0: Ronaldo at the double as ´BBC´ delight
|Burnley 1 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini grabs late leveller
|Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Swansea City 1: Two-goal Murray helps end Swans´ unbeaten run
|Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Hosts in thrilling fightback after Gayle double
|West Brom 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Van La Parra and Mounie seal vital win
|Liverpool 4 West Ham 1: Salah nets again as Reds climb to second
|Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique
|Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0: Lewandowski´s run ends as leaders are held at home
|Gattuso surprised by AC Milan´s growth since taking over
|Lambert defends ´best goalkeeper in Britain´ Butland after own goal error
|Mkhitaryan, Ozil potential excites Mertesacker
|A-League Review: Perth Glory in dramatic win, Melbourne Victory end losing streak
|Leicester City 1 Stoke City 1: Butland howler costs Potters
|Matic insists Man Utd can still do ´big things´
|Chinese Super League transfer window makes Simeone ´uncomfortable´
|Ingolstadt score bizarre tap-in after Duisburg goalkeeper goes AWOL
|Allegri cautious over Dybala fitness despite Higuain injury
|Napoli´s Zielinski better than De Bruyne, claims Boniek
|Mourinho predicts ´amazing´ period for Manchester United
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move
|EFL Cup final: Where do Aguero and Aubameyang rank among Europe´s elite?
|Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for Liverpool
|Dembele staying focused after ´genius´ praise from Pochettino
|Alli doesn´t dive, says Hodgson
|Salah has world´s best left foot? Don´t forget Messi – Klopp
|Pochettino: Vertonghen one of Europe´s best defenders
|He hasn´t raised the bar – Wenger plays down Guardiola success
|Klopp ´really proud´ of Firmino after Holgate case dropped
|Conte: Chelsea´s winning mentality can´t be questioned
|Benching Willian was a fantastic decision, boasts Chelsea boss Conte
|Juventus critics don´t know Tottenham, says Pjanic
|Hull City 1 Sheffield United 0: Dicko blunts Blades´ promotion chase after fan protest
|Lukaku tipped for ´big things´ by United team-mate Matic
|Emery hopes Classique can inspire Real Madrid comeback
|I thought he was an actor! - Valverde dodges Arthur questions
|Valverde hints at resting Messi, Suarez for Girona clash
|Napoli sign free agent Milic
|Zidane offers condolences after Basque police officer´s death
|FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
|City have to lift titles - Guardiola focused on Wembley glory against Arsenal
|Spalletti urges Inter to ´believe in our strength´ and end wretched run
|Christensen a future Chelsea captain, says Conte
|Fonte leaves West Ham for Dalian Yifang
|Guardia Civil search Guardiola family´s plane
|Unwell Neymar facing race to make Le Classique
|Playing Chelsea means less and less every year, says Mourinho
|Conte hopes Manchester United bench ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Dembele ´a genius of football´ like Maradona and Ronaldinho, claims Pochettino
|Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
|Jesus could return but Guardiola has doubts over Sterling
|He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
|Alderweireld a doubt as Pochettino stays silent on transfer rumours
|Conte dismisses Mourinho tension
|Nothing is decided - Klopp urges against Liverpool complacency
|Heynckes ´can´t imagine´ Bayern sanctioning Lewandowski sale
|FIFA closes Neymar´s Barcelona bonus case
|Bale still important to Real Madrid, Zidane insists
|Heynckes plays down Robben´s frustration
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 0: Hosts end 11-match winless run
|Arsenal handed tough Milan test in Europa League´s round of 16
|Europa League: Last-16 draw in full
|Vitolo apologises for sexist ´joke´ after Atletico win
|Paletta joins Jiangsu Suning
|Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are the only superstars, says Pele
|Arsenal have ´unfinished business´ in EFL Cup after 2011 loss - Wilshere
|Srna given 17-month doping ban
|Arsenal boss Wenger backs Wilshere after Keane rant
|Basque police express ´dismay´ at death of officer after fan violence
|Wembley hero Ramsey winning race to face Manchester City
|EFL Cup final: Bravo and Ospina pitch to be heroes before stepping back into the shadows
|EFL Cup final: Wenger aiming for another glorious Wembley outing
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Guadalajara poised for quarters, Red Bulls draw
|Keane: Wilshere is the most over-rated player on the planet
|Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
|Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
|Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
|´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
|Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
|Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism