Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hopes his loan spell at Inter is converted into a permanent transfer.
Rafinha joined Inter in the January transfer window but is yet to start for Luciano Spalletti's side, making four substitute appearances in Serie A.
Inter have an option to purchase Rafinha before the end of his loan in a €35million deal that could rise by a further €3m and the Brazilian plans a long-term stay in Milan, with no return to Camp Nou on his agenda.
"Of course, that's what I want. I did not come here thinking that I will recover my form and go back to Barcelona," Rafinha told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I want to stay here, then all else will depend on Inter.
"Apart from [Spalletti's] football preparation, I like people like him who tell you things to your face. We had already spoken on the phone when I was still in Barcelona. He knows that I can play in all positions in midfield, but also in attack."
| #Spalletti: "@Rafinha has trained and we will be able to use him. He is a player that can give us an important helping hand."#InterBenevento pic.twitter.com/JR2TI9iQ7z— Inter (@Inter_en) February 23, 2018
Rafinha missed much of 2017 due to knee injuries but is fit and ready to aid Inter in their battle to qualify for the Champions League, the Nerazzurri sitting fifth in Serie A.
"Now I feel good, I'm finding the right rhythm, I'm happy with my condition and I'm adapting," Rafinha said.
"I would say that every player wants to start matches from the beginning, but between the physical recovery and the need to understand a new style of football I think the approach was the best.
"It's better, some pains are quite normal after months of inactivity, but everything is going in the right direction, I feel close to the top."
|Real Madrid 4 Alaves 0: Ronaldo at the double as ´BBC´ delight
|Burnley 1 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini grabs late leveller
|Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Swansea City 1: Two-goal Murray helps end Swans´ unbeaten run
|Bournemouth 2 Newcastle United 2: Hosts in thrilling fightback after Gayle double
|West Brom 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Van La Parra and Mounie seal vital win
|Liverpool 4 West Ham 1: Salah nets again as Reds climb to second
|Ill Neymar included in PSG squad for Le Classique
|Bayern Munich 0 Hertha Berlin 0: Lewandowski´s run ends as leaders are held at home
|Gattuso surprised by AC Milan´s growth since taking over
|Lambert defends ´best goalkeeper in Britain´ Butland after own goal error
|Mkhitaryan, Ozil potential excites Mertesacker
|A-League Review: Perth Glory in dramatic win, Melbourne Victory end losing streak
|Leicester City 1 Stoke City 1: Butland howler costs Potters
|Matic insists Man Utd can still do ´big things´
|Chinese Super League transfer window makes Simeone ´uncomfortable´
|Ingolstadt score bizarre tap-in after Duisburg goalkeeper goes AWOL
|Allegri cautious over Dybala fitness despite Higuain injury
|Napoli´s Zielinski better than De Bruyne, claims Boniek
|Mourinho predicts ´amazing´ period for Manchester United
|Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move
|EFL Cup final: Where do Aguero and Aubameyang rank among Europe´s elite?
|Settled Salah demands Champions League qualification for Liverpool
|Dembele staying focused after ´genius´ praise from Pochettino
|Alli doesn´t dive, says Hodgson
|Salah has world´s best left foot? Don´t forget Messi – Klopp
|Pochettino: Vertonghen one of Europe´s best defenders
|He hasn´t raised the bar – Wenger plays down Guardiola success
|Klopp ´really proud´ of Firmino after Holgate case dropped
|Conte: Chelsea´s winning mentality can´t be questioned
|Benching Willian was a fantastic decision, boasts Chelsea boss Conte
|Juventus critics don´t know Tottenham, says Pjanic
|Hull City 1 Sheffield United 0: Dicko blunts Blades´ promotion chase after fan protest
|Lukaku tipped for ´big things´ by United team-mate Matic
|Emery hopes Classique can inspire Real Madrid comeback
|I thought he was an actor! - Valverde dodges Arthur questions
|Valverde hints at resting Messi, Suarez for Girona clash
|Napoli sign free agent Milic
|Zidane offers condolences after Basque police officer´s death
|FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
|City have to lift titles - Guardiola focused on Wembley glory against Arsenal
|Spalletti urges Inter to ´believe in our strength´ and end wretched run
|Christensen a future Chelsea captain, says Conte
|Fonte leaves West Ham for Dalian Yifang
|Guardia Civil search Guardiola family´s plane
|Unwell Neymar facing race to make Le Classique
|Playing Chelsea means less and less every year, says Mourinho
|Conte hopes Manchester United bench ´fantastic´ Pogba
|Dembele ´a genius of football´ like Maradona and Ronaldinho, claims Pochettino
|Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
|Jesus could return but Guardiola has doubts over Sterling
|He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
|Alderweireld a doubt as Pochettino stays silent on transfer rumours
|Conte dismisses Mourinho tension
|Nothing is decided - Klopp urges against Liverpool complacency
|Heynckes ´can´t imagine´ Bayern sanctioning Lewandowski sale
|FIFA closes Neymar´s Barcelona bonus case
|Bale still important to Real Madrid, Zidane insists
|Heynckes plays down Robben´s frustration
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 0: Hosts end 11-match winless run
|Arsenal handed tough Milan test in Europa League´s round of 16
|Europa League: Last-16 draw in full
|Vitolo apologises for sexist ´joke´ after Atletico win
|Paletta joins Jiangsu Suning
|Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are the only superstars, says Pele
|Arsenal have ´unfinished business´ in EFL Cup after 2011 loss - Wilshere
|Srna given 17-month doping ban
|Arsenal boss Wenger backs Wilshere after Keane rant
|Basque police express ´dismay´ at death of officer after fan violence
|Wembley hero Ramsey winning race to face Manchester City
|EFL Cup final: Bravo and Ospina pitch to be heroes before stepping back into the shadows
|EFL Cup final: Wenger aiming for another glorious Wembley outing
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Guadalajara poised for quarters, Red Bulls draw
|Keane: Wilshere is the most over-rated player on the planet
|Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
|Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
|Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
|´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
|Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
|Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism
|Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
|Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
|Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
|AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
|Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
|Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
|Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
|Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
|Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
|Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
|Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
|Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
|I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
|Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
|Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
|Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
|Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
|Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
|Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
|Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
|Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
|Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
|Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
|Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
|Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
|Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
|Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
|´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
|Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
|Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
|Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
|Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
|Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
|Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
|Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
|Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
|Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
|Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´