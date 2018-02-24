Barcelona 6 Girona 1: Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash

Lionel Messi dazzled on his way to another career record as Luis Suarez hit a hat-trick in Barcelona's 6-1 demolition of Girona.
Messi notched a superb brace and has now scored against 36 opponents in Spain's top flight – more than any other player in the competition's history.
Ninth-placed Girona have made waves in their debut LaLiga season and Pablo Machin's side drew first blood at Camp Nou through Portu, the forward adding to goals against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia this term.
Barca's response was brilliant, with Messi running through his full repertoire to put their Catalan neighbours in their place and move on to 30 in all competitions this season.
A 10-point lead over Atletico Madrid – who face a tricky trip to Sevilla on Sunday – was essentially secured by half-time, but Philippe Coutinho spectacular first league strike for the Blaugrana and Suarez's treble gave the home faithful further reason to revel.
It was the first time Messi, Suarez, Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele were named in the same starting XI by Ernesto Valverde, but there is little doubt over who remains the master.
36 - Lionel Messi has now scored against more different teams than any other player in La Liga history, surpassing Raul Gonzalez and Aritz Aduriz (35). Genie. pic.twitter.com/zjEPCuHAVU— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 24, 2018
Ivan Rakitic picked the wrong moment to get involved in the showboating spirit of Barcelona's all-star line-up when his ill-advised backheel led to Girona's third-minute opener.
Girona scythed forward on the break and, although Aday Benitez appeared to have overrun the ball, hesitation between Barca centre-back Samuel Umtiti and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen allowed Portu to steal in and finish well from a narrow angle.
The home side responded instantly – Messi rolling a typically perfect throughball for Suarez to slot home.
The Argentinian superstar soon clicked into virtuoso mode with some sumptuous passing and, when Suarez returned the favour of his earlier assist, Bernardo Espinosa scampered back to head Messi's chip off the line.
Bono's efforts were not so robust after half an hour as Messi twisted back inside Jonas Ramalho and Juanpe. The resulting shot was struck firmly enough but the Girona goalkeeper should have done better than parrying into his bottom right corner.
Barca's talisman seemed determined to turn Bono's night into an ordeal and he clipped a cute free-kick under a jumping defensive wall to make it 3-1.
Girona kept coming and Ter Stegen saved sharply from Anthony Lozano's header, but a blistering break orchestrated by Messi allowed Coutinho to tee up Suarez for a simple finish.
There was no let-up from Valverde's side and Rakitic and Dembele combined for Suarez to hit the outside of the post in pursuit of his hat-trick after 54 minutes.
Dembele shifted inside Espinoza to come agonisingly close to a confidence-boosting goal before Gerard Pique was allowed to rest for the final half hour, having again hobbled through portions of the action.
3 - Players with most goals scored from outside the box in Europe’s top five leagues in last five seasons:— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 24, 2018
Lionel Messi 29
PHILIPPE COUTINHO 19
Cristiano Ronaldo 19
Premiere. pic.twitter.com/pNgSgtjsfo
Coutinho brought Camp Nou to its feet with a trademark curler from 25 yards midway through the second half.
Bono finally bested Messi by tipping his latest free-kick away from the top corner and touched a late header from substitute Thomas Vermaelan on to the bar.
But he had to pick a ball that now belongs to Suarez out of his net one last time in the 77th minute – Dembele charging down the right channel and crossing for the Uruguay striker to do the rest.
Barca finished the game with 10 when, after making all three substitutions, right-back Nelson Semedo limped off with an apparent hamstring injury.
Key Opta stats:
- Luis Suarez has scored 15 goals in his last 12 La Liga matches, all of them assisted by a team-mate and all of them coming from inside the box.
- Lionel Messi has scored 30 or more goals in each of his last 10 seasons for Barcelona in all competitions (30 in 2017-18).
- Portu is the only player to score against Barcelona, Atletico and Real Madrid in La Liga this season.
