Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation

Villarreal have suspended Ruben Semedo following allegations made against the player by a Spanish court, including attempted murder.

The 23-year-old was remanded in custody without bail on Thursday after facing a number of charges by a court in Lliria, which also included "illegal detention, illegal possession of weapons and robbery with violence".

His club released a statement on Friday to confirm the Portugal international will be suspended without pay until there is "a definitive resolution" in the case.

"Villarreal want to show their dismay after the serious crimes Ruben Semedo has been accused of by the court in Lliria," the club said.

"Always with the presumption of innocence, the club has decided to suspend the employment and pay of the footballer until a definitive resolution is found through the disciplinary procedure that is currently ongoing."

Semedo joined Villarreal from Sporting CP in a €14million deal last June but has only made five appearances this season.

His agent has insisted the player denies the charges and that most of the allegations are false.

"Ruben was victim of a fraud, of a huge trick, probably financial," he said to TSF before Thursday's court appearance. "In this situation, he didn't react very correctly, but he was the victim.

"What I have seen on Spanish television is a disgraceful situation, really bad. Ruben was not involved in that.

"The supposed kidnapping never happened. It's a total lie that there was a kidnapping and torture. The gun didn't belong to Semedo, although they found it in his house. [On Thursday] we will know more details in court and it will all be clear."