Napoli sign free agent Milic

Napoli have completed the signing of defender Hrvoje Milic on a free transfer following his release by Olympiacos in January.
The Croatia international previously played for a season in Italy with Fiorentina before moving to Greece last July in a deal reportedly worth €1.5million.
But Milic struggled at Olympiacos and, after making just four appearances across all competitions, his contract was terminated at the end of January.
The 28-year-old joins Napoli as cover at left-back for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam, who has not played since tearing an anterior cruciate ligament on November 1 and is not expected to return to training until mid-March after fracturing his patella earlier this month.
Benvenuto Hrvoje ! #ADL— AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) February 23, 2018
For the time being, Milic will compete with Mario Rui for the left-back spot and, although it has not been officially communicated by Napoli, the Croatian is reported to have signed a contract until the end of the season.
