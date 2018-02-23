Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are the only superstars, says Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are the only genuine "superstars" in world football, according to Brazil great Pele.
Ronaldo and Messi between them have won every Ballon d'Or since Kaka's triumph in 2007, while Neymar has finished third in two of the last three years, including the most recent edition.
Brazil fans are used to seeing some of the world's best playing for the Selecao, with Pele highlighting the fact they have often had "three or four top players for each position" at a given time.
The 77-year-old does not think that is the case anymore, though he does believe Neymar is one of football's leading trio, praising the Paris Saint-Germain attacker for being able to adapt to a different role with his national team to the one he usually takes up at club level.
"Neymar has changed the way he plays with the national team," Pele told FIFA.com. "He has had to.
"At his club side, he was playing as a left-sided attacker, whereas for Brazil, he plays more centrally, as a more traditional number 10. That's hard, but he's managed to adapt his game.
"If you look around the world, the ones who stand out are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. There are no other superstars.
"The important thing is for the national team to be well organised as a group because they no longer have three or four top players for each position.
"The same is true of Germany, whose emphasis is more on the collective. Before, it was individuals who mattered most, but it's changed a lot. It's all very similar these days."
— PSG English (@PSG_English) January 31, 2018
Ahhhh, the magic of @neymarjr #SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/U84eBntej4
Brazil's chances of World Cup success will surely be pinned on the performances of Neymar, who Pele feels is already "technically" the world's best player.
"He's ready, yes," Pele added. "He might find that the tactical switch from his club to the national team isn't straightforward, but Neymar is Brazil's key player.
"He has to prepare himself for that. And I would go further: for me, technically, he is already the best player in the world. I'm absolutely sure of that."
|Bale still important to Real Madrid, Zidane insists
|Heynckes plays down Robben´s frustration
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 0: Hosts end 11-match winless run
|Arsenal handed tough Milan test in Europa League´s round of 16
|Europa League: Last-16 draw in full
|Vitolo apologises for sexist ´joke´ after Atletico win
|Paletta joins Jiangsu Suning
|Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are the only superstars, says Pele
|Arsenal have ´unfinished business´ in EFL Cup after 2011 loss - Wilshere
|Srna given 17-month doping ban
|Arsenal boss Wenger backs Wilshere after Keane rant
|Basque police express ´dismay´ at death of officer after fan violence
|Wembley hero Ramsey winning race to face Manchester City
|EFL Cup final: Bravo and Ospina pitch to be heroes before stepping back into the shadows
|EFL Cup final: Wenger aiming for another glorious Wembley outing
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Guadalajara poised for quarters, Red Bulls draw
|Keane: Wilshere is the most over-rated player on the planet
|Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
|Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
|Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
|´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
|Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
|Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism
|Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
|Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
|Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
|AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
|Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
|Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
|Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
|Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
|Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
|Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
|Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
|Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
|I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
|Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
|Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
|Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
|Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
|Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
|Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
|Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
|Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
|Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
|Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
|Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
|Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
|Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
|Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
|´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
|Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
|Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
|Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
|Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
|Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
|Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
|Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
|Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
|Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
|Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´
|Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
|Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
|De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
|Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
|Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
|Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
|Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
|Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
|Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
|United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
|Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
|Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
|Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
|Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
|UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
|James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
|Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
|Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
|Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
|AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
|Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
|Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
|Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
|Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
|Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
|Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
|Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
|Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
|Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
|Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
|Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
|Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
|Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
|Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
|Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes