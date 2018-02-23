Lukaku tipped for ´big things´ by United team-mate Matic

Romelu Lukaku has been backed to achieve "big things" at Manchester United by team-mate Nemanja Matic.

The Belgium international, a reported £75million signing from Everton last July, has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side in a solid first season at Old Trafford.

Question marks remain over Lukaku's performances against elite opposition, though, with the 24-year-old having failed to score against any of the Premier League's top eight in 2017-18.

However, ahead of Sunday's clash with former club Chelsea, Matic has tipped Lukaku to enjoy a successful career in the north west.

"Romelu is a great striker," the United midfielder told Sky Sports.

"For a young player, it's not an easy situation because everyone expects you to score in every game. It is not easy to deal with that expectation but as he's shown already he's doing well.

"Mentally he's strong and I'm sure he will continue to score goals. He's still young and can improve more and I'm sure he will do big things for Manchester United."

10 - Romelu Lukaku has scored 10 goals in his last 10 appearances in the FA Cup. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/6z4akjVW1Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 17, 2018

Another forward whose United career has had a mixed start is Alexis Sanchez, who has scored just one goal in six appearances since his January move from Arsenal.

Matic, however, is delighted to have the Chile international at the club.

"Alexis is working really hard," he said. "We are happy to have him in the team because in these kind of games a player with that quality can decide the game.

"I'm sure he will be very important for us on Sunday and for the rest of the season. I am happy he is a team-mate."

Matic is eagerly awaiting the visit of his former club this weekend as United aim for a win to consolidate second place behind Manchester City in the table.

"We are all excited because these are games we all like to play. We like to compare our qualities with good teams," he added.

"Chelsea have good players for sure and it's always good when you play against good teams. I am really looking forward to it.

"I expect an open game because we want to win, they want to win for sure and it will be very interesting for the supporters."