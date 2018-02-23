Keane: Wilshere is the most over-rated player on the planet

Roy Keane was scathing of Arsenal after their stunning loss to Ostersunds in the Europa League, describing midfielder Jack Wilshere as the "most overrated player on the planet".
Arsenal advanced to the last 16 courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate victory but it was a night to forget for the Londoners, who crashed to a 2-1 defeat Thursday.
A pair of first-half goals within 70 seconds from Hosam Aiesh and Ken Sema had Swedish visitors Ostersunds dreaming of the unlikeliest of upsets at the Emirates Stadium.
Sead Kolasinac ended Ostersunds' hopes in the second half as Arsenal avoided an embarrassing exit but former Manchester United captain Keane took aim at the Gunners, with Wilshere firmly in his sights.
"Arsenal are a great example of how not to start a game of football," Keane said on ITV. "They are so slow out of the blocks. Poor attitude, no energy, no desire. It's not like a light switch, you can't just turn it on and off.
"A lot of that will come from the manager and his coaching staff, but ultimately it has to come from the player. You have to motivate yourself. You have your pride and you want to do well for yourself, your team-mates, your family and to turn up like that was a shambles.
"We have seen it so many times from Arsenal. They went to Nottingham Forest [in the FA Cup last month] with exactly the same attitude and lost. You make excuses for Arsenal all the time, but it’s a load of rubbish. The Arsenal players must drive you crazy. A shambles.
"You look for your senior players to lead by example…when Wilshere [below] is your captain, to me, he is probably the most over-rated player on the planet."
Arsenal will face Premier League leaders Manchester City in Sunday's EFL Cup final.
