Related

Article

Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss

23 February 2018 01:57

Gennaro Gattuso said he would like to remain head coach on a permanent basis after guiding AC Milan through to the Europa League round of 16.

Gattuso was promoted from his role with the Primavera youth team to take charge of the senior side until the end of the season after Vincenzo Montella was sacked in November.

The former Milan midfielder has overseen an upturn in fortunes, with the Italian outfit unbeaten in 11 matches across all competitions following Thursday's 1-0 victory over Ludogorets, which sealed a 4-0 aggregate win.

Asked about his future after sporting director Massmiliano Mirabelli said he wanted Gattuso to remain at the club next season, the tenacious 40-year-old told Sky Sport Italia: "You have to ask the club that.

"I always give the same answers, because it's what I believe.

"It is a great honour for me to be the Milan coach. It's a lot of pressure and responsibility too, but I like that.

"I am eternally grateful to Mirabelli and Fassone for giving me this opportunity and I hope it continues."

Fabio Borini scored the only goal of the game at San Siro as Milan eased past the Bulgarian champions in the Europa League.

Patrick Cutrone teed up Borini in the first half for Milan, who made it four successive wins in all competitions.

"I did not want to concede and trusted that the defence would play well," Gattuso said post-match. "It seemed like an easy match but I wasn’t relaxed because I know these types of games can change quickly. Yet, we were on top of things and did everything not to concede.

"[Riccardo] Montolivo played his second match in three days and did very well. [Manuel] Locatelli can still give more. [Cristian] Zapata had not played since the match against Rijeka and responded positively. Also [Jose] Mauri gave a decent performance. I’m pleased with [Nikola] Kalinic. Andre Silva would have like to score but regardless of that he played a good game.

"Cutrone only needs to improve a couple of things and he could also play on the wing. Since I arrived, Borini has never given up, he plays English football, very intense and gives always his all."

Sponsored links

Friday 23 February

02:16 Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
01:57 Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
01:27 Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
00:53 ´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
00:24 Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
00:22 Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism

Thursday 22 February

23:35 Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
23:18 Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
23:08 Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
23:02 AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
22:56 Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
22:22 Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
21:58 Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
21:24 Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
21:13 Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
20:59 Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
20:49 Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
20:06 Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
19:06 I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
18:03 Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
17:53 Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
17:22 Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
17:09 Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
16:38 Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
16:38 Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
16:10 Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
15:34 Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
15:14 Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
14:33 Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
14:18 Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
14:01 Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
13:30 Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
12:20 Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
11:19 Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
10:58 ´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
10:00 Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
09:31 Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
09:09 Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
09:00 Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
07:18 CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
06:11 Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
05:46 Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
04:18 Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
01:14 Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
00:49 Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
00:47 Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
00:28 Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
00:10 Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´

Wednesday 21 February

23:49 Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
23:43 Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
23:23 De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
22:48 Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
22:41 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
22:38 Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
21:19 Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
20:48 Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
20:40 Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
20:09 Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
19:56 United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
19:40 Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
19:40 Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
18:49 Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
18:31 Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
17:58 UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
17:27 James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
16:54 Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
16:19 Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
15:40 Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
15:12 AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
14:48 Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
13:58 Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
13:17 Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
11:59 Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
11:34 Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
11:13 Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
10:01 Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
09:08 Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
09:00 Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:53 Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
07:09 Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
06:08 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
05:31 Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
04:28 Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
02:39 Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
01:49 Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Facebook

18+ GambleAware