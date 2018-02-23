Fonte leaves West Ham for Dalian Yifang

Jose Fonte has joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang for an undisclosed fee, West Ham have confirmed.

The 34-year-old signed for the Hammers from Southampton for a reported £8million in January last year, but has managed only eight appearances this season.

"West Ham United can confirm that Jose Fonte has agreed a deal to sign for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang for an undisclosed fee," the club said in a statement.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Jose for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him a successful future with Dalian Yifang."

Fonte, who has been recovering from an ankle injury in recent weeks, saw his relationship with West Ham sour following comments from owner David Sullivan.

The Portugal international accused Sullivan of "ignorance" after he claimed his children had "begged" the club not to sign the defender or Robert Snodgrass.

Dalian, who won promotion to the Super League in 2017 after winning League One, have also been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid duo Fernando Torres and Yannick Carrasco.