EFL Cup final: Bravo and Ospina pitch to be heroes before stepping back into the shadows

In Sunday's EFL Cup final, Manchester City and Arsenal will field goalkeepers boasting more than 200 caps between them for two of South America's heavyweight footballing nations.
Their medal collections cover major competitions at domestic, continental and global level for clubs spanning five countries.
Such experience and pedigree is not easily found or won, yet Claudio Bravo and David Ospina will walk out at Wembley viewed as their team's weak link.
They are victims of circumstance, some poor performances and a now common trend among leading clubs – namely that they must have second-choice goalkeepers of a calibre that automatically means they will, to a greater or lesser extent, be deeply unhappy at being second-choice goalkeepers.
Their selection at the weekend, Bravo ahead of quickly established City favourite Ederson and Ospina in favour of veteran Arsenal keeper Petr Cech, is primarily a result of Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger being men of their word, keeping their side of an uneasy truce.
"It's always a difficult decision, but I think we are clear about that since the start of the season," Wenger said when explaining Cech's Wembley watching brief.
"[Ospina] played in the whole competition. I have two world-class goalkeepers and I decided from the start to have clarity in the way we play and I will continue that."
Similarly, Guardiola considers there is barely a debate to be had over Bravo's status in City's final line-up, especially given he starred in penalty shoot-out wins over Wolves and Leicester City.
December 19, 2017
"Claudio is going to play. We are in the EFL Cup final thanks to him," said the Catalan.
"The goalkeeper is a different position to the other team-mates. It all depends on the performances and the quality but in this competition we are going to play Claudio."
The inherent difference of goalkeeping – its solitary and distant nature when compared to football's other tasks – identified by Guardiola is underscored in this instance by Bravo and Ospina's selections being entirely separate to those of their team-mates.
City and Arsenal's other 10 players will be picked because they are seen as the best men to do the job in their position and most likely to secure the season's first piece of silverware. Bravo and Ospina are clearly not; it is merely their turn to have a go again, casting them as charity cases in the midst of a cut-throat elite sporting occasion.
It is not a status that can possibly sit comfortably with men of their calibre, but one they have accepted because of the rewards days like Sunday. City and Arsenal are both out of the FA Cup, meaning the winner and loser may not play again this season.
Colombia international Ospina, who may still have the rest of Arsenal's Europa League campaign to fall back on, made his debut for Nacional in his homeland as a 17-year-old sensation. By 19, he was a full international and on his way to Nice and six seasons in France's top flight.
Wembley, here we come!!!#COYG #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/vmKeTmSWLR— David Ospina (@D_Ospina1) January 24, 2018
Bravo, 34, is a cap centurion with Chile and was also the shoot-out hero as they twice saw off Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals – his country's only major tournament triumphs. He was impregnable from 12 yards as Portugal exited last year's Confederations Cup in similar fashion.
By that time, however, a nightmare debut season at City where he only saved 57.5 per cent of shots faced had been endured. Bravo encouraged poise from defenders akin to a litter of kittens on the warmest metal roof. Ederson is not the only reason City are vastly better this term, but it is an improvement that damns Bravo's involvement in what went before.
Since Cech's arrival in 2015, Ospina's occasional Arsenal outings have not always inspired confidence. Carrying a corner over his line in a Champions League defeat to Olympiacos is not an ordeal the 29-year-old has entirely managed to leave behind.
English football has meant unfamiliar struggles, jolting Bravo and Ospina's careers of consistent high achievement. Their very presence at Wembley goes against the grain of the meritocracy fundamental to sport's showpieces, but it is unfair to cast them as joke figures. They have been heroes on the biggest stages before; do not be surprised if either grasps that mantle this weekend.
It would be impossible to begrudge either of these accomplished performers their moment in the sun before they retreat uncomfortably to the role of unused substitute – a cold and unforgiving place to occupy at any level of their famously lonely profession.
|Bale still important to Real Madrid, Zidane insists
|Heynckes plays down Robben´s frustration
|Central Coast Mariners 1 Wellington Phoenix 0: Hosts end 11-match winless run
|Arsenal handed tough Milan test in Europa League´s round of 16
|Europa League: Last-16 draw in full
|Vitolo apologises for sexist ´joke´ after Atletico win
|Paletta joins Jiangsu Suning
|Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are the only superstars, says Pele
|Arsenal have ´unfinished business´ in EFL Cup after 2011 loss - Wilshere
|Srna given 17-month doping ban
|Arsenal boss Wenger backs Wilshere after Keane rant
|Basque police express ´dismay´ at death of officer after fan violence
|Wembley hero Ramsey winning race to face Manchester City
|EFL Cup final: Bravo and Ospina pitch to be heroes before stepping back into the shadows
|EFL Cup final: Wenger aiming for another glorious Wembley outing
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Guadalajara poised for quarters, Red Bulls draw
|Keane: Wilshere is the most over-rated player on the planet
|Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
|Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
|Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
|´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
|Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
|Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism
|Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
|Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
|Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
|AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
|Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
|Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
|Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
|Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
|Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
|Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
|Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
|Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
|I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
|Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
|Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
|Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
|Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
|Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
|Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
|Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
|Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
|Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
|Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
|Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
|Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
|Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
|Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
|´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
|Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
|Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
|Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
|Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
|Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
|Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
|Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
|Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
|Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
|Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´
|Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
|Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
|De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
|Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
|Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
|Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
|Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
|Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
|Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
|United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
|Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
|Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
|Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
|Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
|UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
|James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
|Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
|Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
|Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
|AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
|Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
|Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
|Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
|Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
|Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
|Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
|Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
|Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
|Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
|Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
|Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
|Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
|Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
|Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
|Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes