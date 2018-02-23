Related

Article

Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism

23 February 2018 00:22

Borussia Dortmund forward Michy Batshuayi accused Atalanta supporters of aiming racist abuse at him during his side's 1-1 Europa League draw on Thursday.

Marcel Schmelzer's late goal secured a 4-3 aggregate win for Dortmund as the Bundesliga side booked their place in the last 16, but the aftermath has been overshadowed by the Chelsea loanee's claims.

Batshuayi tweeted: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands…really?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of the Europa League on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther"

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi was told about the tweet during a live interview with Sky Sport Italia.

He said: "I'll be honest, I didn't hear them. If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen."

Atalanta were fined £32,000 in 2014 after bananas were thrown at AC Milan players during a Serie A game.

Sponsored links

Friday 23 February

02:16 Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
01:57 Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
01:27 Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
00:53 ´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
00:24 Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
00:22 Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism

Thursday 22 February

23:35 Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
23:18 Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
23:08 Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
23:02 AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
22:56 Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
22:22 Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
21:58 Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
21:24 Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
21:13 Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
20:59 Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
20:49 Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
20:06 Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
19:06 I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
18:03 Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
17:53 Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
17:22 Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
17:09 Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
16:38 Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
16:38 Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
16:10 Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
15:34 Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
15:14 Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
14:33 Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
14:18 Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
14:01 Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
13:30 Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
12:20 Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
11:19 Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
10:58 ´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
10:00 Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
09:31 Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
09:09 Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
09:00 Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
07:18 CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
06:11 Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
05:46 Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
04:18 Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
01:14 Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
00:49 Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
00:47 Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
00:28 Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
00:10 Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´

Wednesday 21 February

23:49 Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
23:43 Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
23:23 De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
22:48 Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
22:41 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
22:38 Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
21:19 Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
20:48 Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
20:40 Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
20:09 Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
19:56 United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
19:40 Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
19:40 Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
18:49 Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
18:31 Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
17:58 UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
17:27 James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
16:54 Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
16:19 Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
15:40 Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
15:12 AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
14:48 Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
13:58 Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
13:17 Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
11:59 Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
11:34 Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
11:13 Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
10:01 Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
09:08 Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
09:00 Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:53 Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
07:09 Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
06:08 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
05:31 Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
04:28 Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
02:39 Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
01:49 Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Facebook

18+ GambleAware