Arsenal handed tough Milan test in Europa League´s round of 16

Arsenal will face AC Milan in the standout clash of the Europa League round of 16, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund having avoided heavyweight meetings in Friday's draw.

Arsene Wenger's side scraped past Ostersunds 4-2 on aggregate, but their reward is a tough test against in-form Milan, who saw off Ludogorets in the round of 32.

The two sides last met at this stage of the 2011-12 Champions League, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired a 4-3 aggregate triumph for the Serie A outfit, with Arsenal unable to come back from a first-leg humbling at San Siro.

Milan will again play at home first, on March 8, with the return fixture at Emirates Stadium scheduled for March 15.

Atletico were handed a seemingly more straightforward draw against Lokomotiv Moscow, while German giants Dortmund will take on Austria's Red Bull Salzburg.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig and Zenit, who knocked out Napoli and Celtic respectively, face one another, with the first leg to be played in Germany.

Lazio were drawn against Dynamo Kiev, with Marseille to take on Athletic Bilbao, and Sporting CP facing Viktoria Plzen.

Lyon will have to get past CSKA Moscow if they are to reach the final at their home stadium in May.