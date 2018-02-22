Article

Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround

22 February 2018 20:59

Branislav Ivanovic was the key as Zenit overturned a first-leg deficit against Celtic for a 3-0 victory that sent them into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Having missed the 1-0 defeat in Scotland a week ago, birthday boy Ivanovic proved the unlikely inspiration for Zenit's impressive turnaround at a raucous Krestovsky Stadium.

The veteran defender celebrated turning 34 by scoring the opening goal in the seventh minute, powering in a header from a corner to make it 1-1 on aggregate, before setting up Zenit's third in the second half.

A 25-yard shot from Daler Kuzyaev somehow slipped beyond Dorus De Vries to double the Russian side's lead before the half-hour mark, leaving Brendan Rodgers' team in need of an away goal to keep their European campaign alive.

However, Aleksandr Kokorin bundled in Ivanovic's low cross just after the hour to make sure Roberto Mancini would triumph in the battle between the two former Premier League managers.

Rodgers kept faith with the same XI that started the first leg in Glasgow, hardly a surprise after he branded their performance at Celtic Park as "brilliant" in the immediate aftermath. Yet their narrow advantage - given to them by Callum McGregor's 78th-minute strike in the first leg – did not last long. 

After Leandro Paredes' curling shot was turned around the post by De Vries, Ivanovic lost his marker at the resulting corner to head his side on level terms.

While De Vries had little chance with the opener, he would have expected to do better with Kuzyaev's strike that put Zenit in charge of the tie in the 27th minute.

The midfielder's attempt carried plenty of power but seemed to be heading straight at Celtic's experienced goalkeeper, who failed to set his feet in time as the ball flashed through his outstretched arms and into the middle of the net.

The shot-shy visitors, in contrast, failed to bother Andrey Lunev at the other end of the field, despite dominating possession against opponents happy to work on the counter.

Rodgers reacted to such a tepid opening 45 minutes by sending on Tom Rogic in place of Eboue Kouassi. The substitute wasted no time in trying his luck from distance, though his speculative attempt drifted comfortably over the bar as Celtic struggled in attack.

The tie was put beyond them when Kokorin's run caught out Mikael Lustig, allowing the alert forward to convert Ivanovic's teasing centre from the right at the back post.

With a lead to protect and the clock on their side, Zenit comfortably held firm through to the final whistle to secure a place in Friday's draw for the next round. Celtic, in contrast, will now focus on domestic matters, as they aim to complete the domestic treble for a second successive season.

Key Opta stats:

- Zenit advanced from a European tie after losing the first leg for the first time since 2010-11, when they beat Young Boys 4-3 on aggregate in this competition.
- This was Celtic's heaviest defeat in the Europa League/UEFA Cup since October 1991, when they lost 5-1 away at Neuchatel Xamax in the last 32.
- Celtic have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 away games in the Europa League, with their last one coming back in November 2009 (0-0 at Hamburg).

- Branislav Ivanovic has scored three goals in the Europa League this term. No defender has netted more than him in the competition.

Sponsored links

Friday 23 February

02:16 Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
01:57 Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
01:27 Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
00:53 ´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
00:24 Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
00:22 Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism

Thursday 22 February

23:35 Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
23:18 Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
23:08 Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
23:02 AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
22:56 Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
22:22 Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
21:58 Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
21:24 Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
21:13 Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
20:59 Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
20:49 Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
20:06 Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
19:06 I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
18:03 Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
17:53 Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
17:22 Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
17:09 Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
16:38 Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
16:38 Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
16:10 Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
15:34 Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
15:14 Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
14:33 Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
14:18 Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
14:01 Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
13:30 Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
12:20 Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
11:19 Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
10:58 ´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
10:00 Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
09:31 Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
09:09 Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
09:00 Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
07:18 CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
06:11 Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
05:46 Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
04:18 Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
01:14 Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
00:49 Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
00:47 Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
00:28 Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
00:10 Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´

Wednesday 21 February

23:49 Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
23:43 Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
23:23 De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
22:48 Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
22:41 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
22:38 Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
21:19 Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
20:48 Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
20:40 Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
20:09 Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
19:56 United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
19:40 Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
19:40 Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
18:49 Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
18:31 Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
17:58 UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
17:27 James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
16:54 Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
16:19 Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
15:40 Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
15:12 AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
14:48 Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
13:58 Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
13:17 Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
11:59 Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
11:34 Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
11:13 Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
10:01 Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
09:08 Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
09:00 Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:53 Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
07:09 Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
06:08 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
05:31 Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
04:28 Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
02:39 Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
01:49 Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Facebook

18+ GambleAware