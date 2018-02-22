Related

Article

Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper

22 February 2018 20:06

Manchester United's goalless draw with Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday highlighted two facts we already knew: Jose Mourinho's side are unadventurous but incredibly hard to beat, and David de Gea is a genius.

The Spain goalkeeper added one more to his catalogue of best saves towards the end of the first half, producing a quite remarkable reaction stop to deny Luis Muriel's close-range header.

It was a moment that dominated plenty of the post-match talk (at least, when nobody was discussing Paul Pogba) and underlined why De Gea is widely considered the best goalkeeper in England and, perhaps, the world.

Well, the former is certainly true, if Opta's data for the 2017-18 Premier League season is anything to go by...

 

HITTING NEW HEIGHTS TO KEEP UNITED ROLLING

United have only conceded 19 goals in the top flight this season, fewer than anyone else, and De Gea is quite clearly essential to that figure; according to Opta, the 'Expected Goals on Target' (xGoT) De Gea has faced stands at 33.

In other words, an average goalkeeper would have been expected to concede 33 goals, rather than just 19, from the shots on target the United number one has come up against.

The 'xGoT' metric is key; it considers where in the goal the attempt would have ended up, alongside the quality of the chance itself. It shows De Gea has not simply built up his numbers by making routine stops from the middle of his line.

The 27-year-old's differential of 14 between his goals conceded and 'xGoT' is the biggest of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this term, and by some distance.

In second is Burnley's Nick Pope, who has conceded 20 from an 'xGoT' figure of 29, meaning he could reasonably have been expected to let in another nine for his side. Next is Swansea City's Lukasz Fabianski, who has a differential of four.

The worst in the league is Ben Foster. He has let in 39 goals from an 'xGoT' of 30. That means bottom club West Brom have conceded nine more goals than they really should have done.

BEGUILING, BRILLIANT... AND BUSY

Manuel Neuer once admitted he gets bored playing behind the Bayern Munich and Germany defences, but that's not something De Gea could say.

The former Atletico Madrid man has made 87 saves in 2,430 minutes in the Premier League this season, giving him an average of 27.9 minutes per stop.

That means he has had more to do than any of United's nearest rivals in the table; Arsenal's Petr Cech has a minutes-per-save ratio of 36.5, Thibaut Courtois and Hugo Lloris are both on 45 and Simon Mignolet's is at 47.5. Way out in front, rather like Manchester City, is Ederson – he has only had to make a save every 54 minutes on average.

In fact, of every goalkeeper to have played at least 10 games in the Premier League this season, only Fabianski, Pope, Wayne Hennessey, Jack Butland, Karl Darlow and Fraser Forster have been busier than De Gea, based on this data. Five of those six keepers play for teams in the bottom eight.

RIVALS DON'T COME CLOSE

Nobody has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than De Gea this season (15), with Chelsea's Courtois (13) closest, just ahead of Ederson and Tottenham's Lloris on 11.

His average of 127.9 minutes per goal conceded is also the best in the division among keepers to play at least 10 games. Ederson is closest on 119.3.

When it comes to save percentage, the United man is, unsurprisingly, top again. His figure of 81.9 per cent is higher than anyone else, including Courtois (68.9), Ederson (68.3), Lloris (67.6), Cech (62.9) and Mignolet (59.3).

De Gea's total of 87 saves is matched by Stoke City's Butland, but it is not the highest in the league. That honour goes to Fabianski, with the Swansea man the only keeper to reach the 100-mark in shot-stopping.

The lowest save tally of anyone to play at least 10 times is Crystal Palace's Julian Speroni, down at 31.

Sponsored links

Friday 23 February

02:16 Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
01:57 Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
01:27 Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
00:53 ´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
00:24 Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
00:22 Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism

Thursday 22 February

23:35 Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
23:18 Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
23:08 Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
23:02 AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
22:56 Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
22:22 Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
21:58 Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
21:24 Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
21:13 Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
20:59 Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
20:49 Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
20:06 Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
19:06 I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
18:03 Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
17:53 Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
17:22 Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
17:09 Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
16:38 Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
16:38 Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
16:10 Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
15:34 Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
15:14 Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
14:33 Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
14:18 Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
14:01 Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
13:30 Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
12:20 Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
11:19 Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
10:58 ´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
10:00 Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
09:31 Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
09:09 Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
09:00 Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
07:18 CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
06:11 Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
05:46 Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
04:18 Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
01:14 Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
00:49 Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
00:47 Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
00:28 Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
00:10 Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´

Wednesday 21 February

23:49 Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
23:43 Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
23:23 De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
22:48 Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
22:41 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
22:38 Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
21:19 Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
20:48 Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
20:40 Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
20:09 Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
19:56 United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
19:40 Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
19:40 Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
18:49 Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
18:31 Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
17:58 UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
17:27 James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
16:54 Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
16:19 Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
15:40 Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
15:12 AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
14:48 Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
13:58 Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
13:17 Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
11:59 Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
11:34 Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
11:13 Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
10:01 Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
09:08 Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
09:00 Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:53 Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
07:09 Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
06:08 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
05:31 Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
04:28 Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
02:39 Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
01:49 Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Facebook

18+ GambleAware