Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal

Kyle Walker will revert to his old instincts of the north London rivalry when Manchester City take on Arsenal in Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Walker ended an eight-year association with Tottenham when he joined City in a deal worth in the region of £50million last July.

The 27-year-old England international is hoping to pick up major silverware for the first time in his career and concedes getting one over on Arsenal would be particularly sweet.

"Spurs is a club which belongs to my heart and to get one over on their bitter rivals, and mine for a long time, would be a fantastic feeling," Walker told Sky Sports.

"But it's a game of football and anything can happen in 90 minutes."

Wembley here we come!! Big respect to @bcfctweets for making this such an entertaining tie. They played really well and should be proud. Bring on the final!! #mancity #KW2 @mancity pic.twitter.com/fast3InjBo — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) January 24, 2018

Although Walker's affections for Spurs remain, he is no longer so well thought of by sections of the club's fanbase after electing to join City.

Nevertheless, the opportunity to be trained by Pep Guardiola and play alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne meant the former Sheffield United youngster felt the move was too good to turn down.

"Spurs will always have a place in my heart, they gave me a chance to play Premier League football and I'll be forever indebted to them," he added.

"But it was something I needed to do for myself, the manager told me of his plans for the season and I wanted to be a part of it.

"Working under Pep Guardiola, a chance like that doesn't come along too often. That's no disrespect to Mauricio Pochettino, but the people that Pep has worked with grow as players.

"Every game I see something and think 'how have you done that?' Playing behind Kevin De Bruyne you wonder what he's seen when he makes a pass and it just comes off. But it's not only him, there's a number of special players here."