Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca

Paulo Fonseca said Roma should thank Alisson as he believes Shakhtar Donetsk would be taking a greater advantage into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie if it was not for the goalkeeper's "extraordinary" performance.

Ukrainian champions Shakhtar came from behind to overcome Italian visitors Roma 2-1 in Wednesday's opening leg in Kharkiv.

After in-form attacker Cengiz Under put Roma ahead approaching half-time, Facundo Ferreyra dragged Shakhtar level seven minutes following the interval before Manchester City target Fred's stunning free-kick sealed the comeback.

The margin could have been wider but Alisson – who has been linked with Liverpool – thwarted Marlos and Taison during the contest.

"The team performed well in the second half," head coach Fonseca told reporters. "It wasn't easy to keep up that pace after a long winter break.

"We could've won with a bigger margin and Roma must thank Alisson, as their goalkeeper performed some extraordinary saves."

Fonseca said: "We didn't actually start the game too badly, and even created a good chance, but didn't have a player to poke the ball in.

"Later there was a problem with our positioning. Roma were aggressive while our lines were stretched. We sorted this after the break and that helped us win."

"It's probably just a coincidence that we beat Roma by the same scoreline as against Napoli [in the group stages]," he continued. "It's always difficult to play against Italian sides if they score first. Coming from behind against them is always an uphill task."

Shakhtar travel to Rome for the return match on March 13.