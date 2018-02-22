Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna

Sulley Muntari has signed for Deportivo La Coruna, the LaLiga strugglers bringing in the free agent to boost their relegation battle.

Clarence Seedorf was appointed by Depor this month but is yet to oversee a victory, or even see his side score a goal.

And the Dutchman has signed former AC Milan team-mate Muntari in a bid to give Depor a greater chance of avoiding the drop.

Muntari, who played in three World Cups for Ghana, was available on a free transfer after leaving Pescara at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old had an unhappy spell at the club, saying he was "treated like a criminal" after claiming to have been racially abused during a Serie A match at Cagliari.

Depor, second bottom in the table, are three points from safety with 14 league games still to play