Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest

Leeds United have announced they will delay the introduction of a new club crest until the 2019-20 season.

The Championship outfit had initially revealed a redesign – depicting a figure thumping their chest – in January, with the intention of changing to the new badge from next season onwards.

While they insisted more than 10,000 people, including "legends, current players, club staff, the owner, partners and representatives from the Leeds and Yorkshire communities" were involved in the decision-making process, the new-look crest was heavily criticised.

After receiving such a huge backlash from their supporters, Leeds scrapped the planned change and instead invited fans to send in their own ideas – an appeal that has seen them inundated with alternative suggestions.

Season ticket holders and club members will eventually vote to decide a winner, though that process has been delayed.

"Due to the volume of ideas and designs submitted by fans and their focus around celebrating our 100-year anniversary, we can confirm that we will now be introducing a new club crest on the shirt for the 2019-2020 centenary season and beyond," a club statement read.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all fans for the inspiration they have provided which, following further consultation with supporters’ groups, will form the basis of a democratic vote later this year.

"We look forward to our loyal and passionate fans selecting a crest that will proudly herald in the next 100 years."