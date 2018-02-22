I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale has not "run out of credit" at Real Madrid and just needs to be looked after by the club following his injury issues, according to Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Welshman's future at the Santiago Bernabeu appears uncertain after enduring another stop-start season, with reports in the Spanish media suggesting the club could be ready to sell the player in the next transfer window.

Bale, who has twice suffered calf problems this season, has found first-team opportunities hard to come by under head coach Zinedine Zidane since his return to action last month.

Isco was preferred for the first leg of Madrid's crucial Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain, and while Bale did start the 5-3 win over Real Betis last weekend, he was back on the bench for Wednesday's 3-1 triumph at Leganes.

Yet former Madrid defender Arbeloa believes his old club should show some faith in the 28-year-old, rather than plan for his exit.

"I wouldn't sell Gareth Bale," Arbeloa said at a Mambo FC press event.

"I don't think he has run out of credit either, or that he is in a bad moment.

"If I were Zidane, I would try to make sure everyone is in a good moment and try to take care of Gareth Bale to make sure he arrived at the end of the season well because everyone knows the problem he has had with injuries."

Manchester United have been linked with the former Tottenham player, who moved to Madrid in 2013.