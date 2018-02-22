Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future

Tottenham might struggle to keep hold of Harry Kane if a European giant comes in for him, concedes former striker Les Ferdinand.
England international Kane has been in imperious form again this season, leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 23 goals.
His consistency over the past four seasons has made him one of world football's hottest properties, and Ferdinand - who played for Spurs between 1997 and 2003 - is concerned his former club might not be able to resist a huge offer for the 24-year-old.
Speaking ahead of the London Football Awards (LFA), Ferdinand told Omnisport: "When you have a talent like that, teams will come calling, and will Tottenham be able to resist those teams?
"They move into a new stadium next year. I'm sure they'd like to keep him and let Harry kick off that stadium, but it's about who comes calling, and what they come calling with, that's what will determine if Harry stays at Tottenham or not."
Kane has been the Premier League's top scorer for the past two seasons and Ferdinand is confident he can top the charts again this term, provided he can see off the threat of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
days until we're back! #COYS pic.twitter.com/yS2PhwN18s— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 22, 2018
"I think if you look at the form of the strikers in the Premier League and in Europe, he's certainly up there with the best of them," he added.
"He's keeping free of injury, which is the main thing. He scores all [kinds of] goals - left footed, right footed, headers, six-yard box, outside the box.
"If you look at the form guide, there's Salah at the moment who's on fire for Liverpool - he's probably the only one who can rival Harry right now in the Premier League."
Mauricio Pochettino's side are fifth in the Premier League - one point adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea - and Ferdinand is bullish about their chances of securing a third consecutive season in the Champions League.
"I think they'll finish top four, again," he added.
"The result against Arsenal was a timely boost, it will just kick-start them again, and hopefully they can continue that good form until the end of the season.
"They're certainly up there. If you look at their form over the last month or so, Tottenham's form is definitely top-four material. If they can keep that going, then we'll see them in those Champions League group stages again next season."
Ferdinand was speaking after the QPR in the Community Trust was nominated for the LFA's Community Project of the Year award, after their work to host the 'Game4Grenfell' match in support of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire last June.
|Stoger: Dortmund were lucky to survive Atalanta scare
|Gattuso hopes to continue as AC Milan boss
|Europa League Review: Arsenal survive scare, Dortmund battle past Atalanta
|´Complacent´ Arsenal had no ideas, Wenger admits
|Wilshere pulls no punches after Arsenal´s Ostersunds defeat
|Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism
|Villarreal defender Semedo charged with attempted murder
|Police officer dies after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans
|Atalanta 1 Borussia Dortmund 1 (3-4 agg): Returning Schmelzer strikes late
|AC Milan 1 Ludogorets 0 (4-0 agg): Borini strike secures victory at San Siro
|Arsenal 1 Ostersunds 2 (4-2 agg): Gunners through despite Emirates shock
|Simeone open to Carrasco, Torres exits amid CSL reports
|Mancini: Zenit not Europa League contenders
|Europa League Review: Napoli´s comeback in vain, Immobile sends Lazio through
|Ferdinand has doubts over Kane´s Tottenham future
|Zenit 3 Celtic 0 (3-1 agg): Ivanovic inspires second-leg turnaround
|Atletico Madrid 1 Copenhagen 0 (5-1 agg): Gameiro ensures Simeone´s men cruise through
|Why De Gea really is untouchable as the Premier League´s best goalkeeper
|I wouldn´t sell him - Arbeloa wants Bale to remain at Real Madrid
|Leeds United delay reveal of new club crest
|Guti urges Neymar to leave PSG for Real Madrid
|Azpilicueta: Chelsea must be perfect to beat Barcelona
|Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d´Or before 2023
|Zola denies he will join Sarri at Chelsea next season
|Barcelona is my club - Sergi Roberto rejects other interest to sign new deal
|Lewandowski employs Zahavi as agent as Real Madrid rumours continue
|Pardew confirms Evans remains West Brom captain
|Muntari joins Seedorf at Deportivo La Coruna
|Rooney: Moving to China for the money would have been easy
|Carrasco left out of Atletico squad amid China move reports
|Arthur: Move to Barcelona still on track
|Blatter backs Morocco 2026 World Cup bid
|Wenger sees Welbeck emerging from torrid struggles
|Zidane stands by selfless Benzema
|´Important names´ keen on Inter star Icardi
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Mourinho and Conte´s feud in their own words
|Manchester United v Chelsea: Grant´s disastrous debut, Drogba´s ´offside´ goal and other Old Traffor
|Walker motivated by EFL Cup final showdown with Arsenal
|Manchester United v Chelsea: ´Specialist in failure´, eye-pokes and Mourinho´s other best rows
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: America close in on quarters with huge win
|Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
|Stoger labels Reus ´indispensable´ amid Milan links
|Ferdinand and Man United team-mates doubted De Gea
|Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
|Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
|Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
|Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
|Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´
|Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
|Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
|De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
|Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
|Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
|Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
|Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
|Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
|Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
|United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
|Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
|Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
|Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
|Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
|UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
|James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
|Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
|Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
|Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
|AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
|Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
|Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
|Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
|Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
|Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
|Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
|Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
|Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
|Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
|Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
|Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
|Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
|Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
|Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
|Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes