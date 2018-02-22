Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage

Championship pacesetters Wolves dropped points for the second consecutive game after Norwich City battled back from two down to draw 2-2, while second-placed Cardiff City took advantage of that result by beating Ipswich Town 1-0.
Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End on Saturday and they followed that up in even more disappointing fashion, as Norwich equalised in second-half stoppage time.
There was similar late jubilation for Derby County, who clinched a 2-2 draw at home to Leeds United in the dying stages.
And sixth-placed Bristol City dropped points for the fourth match in a row, as Fulham left Ashton Gate with a 1-1 draw.
WOLVES SLIP UP AGAIN
Having previously looked set to romp towards the Championship title, a little doubt is perhaps starting to set in as Wolves failed to win for a second game in a row.
Everything looked to be going well initially, with a Jamal Lewis own goal added to by Alfred N'Diaye's second in the 25th minute.
But Christoph Zimmermann pulled one back soon after and Norwich - who left things late in the 1-1 draw with rivals Ipswich last time out - ultimately rescued a point.
Nelson Oliveira secured a share of the spoils right at the end with a free-kick.
UNBELIEVABLE SCENES AS NELSON OLIVEIRA THUMPS HOME WITH THE FINAL KICK! #ncfc— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 21, 2018
Full-time: Wolves 2-2 City! pic.twitter.com/Wuc0eit7d9
CARDIFF CLOSE ON WOLVES
The gap at the top remains substantial, but Cardiff at least managed to cut it down to nine points with their slender win away to Ipswich.
The only goal of the game arrived 25 minutes from time, as Kenneth Zohore saw his volley miss before then poking home from close range.
Ipswich enjoyed some late pressure, but they were unable to restore parity and Cardiff subsequently moved on to 64 points, four clear of Aston Villa.
FULL TIME: @Official_ITFC 0-1 #CardiffCity— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 21, 2018
A huge three points away from home! @kzohore #CityAsOne ic.twitter.com/h3QBbioXZc
DERBY RESCUE POINT AT THE DEATH
Pierre-Michel Lasogga set things on the right track for Leeds at Derby when opening the scoring in the 34th minute, but there was much more to come.
Andreas Weimann levelled on the stroke of half-time, taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to find the net.
Ezgjan Alioski's goal on the break seemed to have wrapped things up for Leeds 11 minutes from time.
But Kasey Palmer scored Derby's second equaliser in stoppage time and Leeds were forced to return to Yorkshire with a solitary point.
FULL TIME | A late Kasey Palmer goal cancels out Gjanni Alioski's second half goal with both sides finishing level after the final whistle 2-2 pic.twitter.com/zBKN4M2S1O— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 21, 2018
|Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
|Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
|Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
|Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
|Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´
|Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
|Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
|De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
|Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
|Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
|Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
|Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
|Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
|Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
|United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
|Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
|Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
|Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
|Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
|UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
|James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
|Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
|Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
|Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
|AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
|Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
|Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
|Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
|Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
|Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
|Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
|Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
|Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
|Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
|Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
|Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
|Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
|Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
|Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
|Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
|Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes
|Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression
|Muller & Robben bemoan poor first half despite Bayern rout
|Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
|Defending for 90 minutes at Barcelona a ´suicide mission´ - Fabregas
|Championship Review: Villa miss chance to move into promotion places
|Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo
|Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1: Messi breaks Blues hoodoo to leave tie in the balance
|Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red
|De Vrij confirms intention to leave Lazio on free transfer
|Sanchez move down to Champions League frustration at Arsenal - Mourinho
|Mourinho suggests Pogba is fit to face Sevilla
|AFC Champions League Review: Hulk & Oscar lead Shanghai, Jeonbuk Motors hit six
|Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final
|Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022
|FA charges Man City and Wigan for failing to control players
|Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident
|Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk
|FA issues West Ham with anti-doping charge
|Florenzi a doubt to face Shakhtar, confirms Roma´s Di Francesco
|Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez
|Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie
|Zidane hints at resting Ronaldo for Real Madrid´s trip to Leganes
|Modric adds to Real Madrid injury worries
|Wolfsburg turn to Labbadia in fight for Bundesliga survival
|Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
|Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
|Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
|Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
|Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
|Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
|Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
|Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
|Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
|Young: Man United can win Champions League
|Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
|It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe