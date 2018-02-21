Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job

Carlo Ancelotti would be the perfect appointment as Italy head coach, according to Inter boss Luciano Spalletti.

A three-time Champions League winner with AC Milan and Real Madrid, Ancelotti has been out of work since getting the sack at Bayern Munich in September.

Italy have been without a permanent head coach after Gian Piero Ventura was relieved of his duties following November's shock 1-0 aggregate loss to Sweden which saw the Azzurri fail to qualify for a World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Under-21 boss Luigi Di Biagio has been placed in interim charge for next month's friendlies with Argentina and England, while Ancelotti and Roberto Mancini have been touted as potential candidates to succeed Ventura, with Claudio Ranieri suggesting he would leave his post with Nantes if offered the job.

When asked if he would consider the position, Spalletti insisted his focus remained with Inter.

"My future is what I'm experiencing [right now] and the team I'm training," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"At this moment, the aim is to bring Inter into the Champions League.

"The right man for the national team is Ancelotti. He has everything that appeals to everyone."

Spalletti was also quizzed on the future of captain Mauro Icardi, who has 18 goals in 22 Serie A appearances this season and continues to be linked with the likes of Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

"His striped shirt is better than the others that are all of solid colour!" said Spalletti.