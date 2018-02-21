Related

Article

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback

21 February 2018 22:41

Shakhtar Donetsk fought back to beat Roma 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian side won all three of their group games in Kharkiv and maintained that fine record to win just a third Champions League knockout game in their history - remarkably all have come against the Giallorossi.

Eusebio Di Francesco's side were surprise winners of a group including Chelsea and Atletico Madrid and they impressed in the first half, with Shakhtar perhaps slow to start in just their second game back from a long mid-season break.

Having polished the likes of Mohamed Salah and Miralem Pjanic in recent years, Roma look to have unearthed another gem in Cengiz Under and the 20-year-old Turk put the Giallorossi ahead with his fifth goal in four games shortly before the break.

Shakhtar's first-half attacking efforts had amounted to little, but Facundo Ferreyra dragged them level soon after the break with a fine individual goal and Fred turned the game around with a picture-perfect free-kick.

Roma were similarly impressive at the Stadio Olimpico earlier in the competition, keeping clean sheets in each of their group games, and they will hope that helps them turn the tie around on March 13.

Fred scuffed a back-post chance for Shakhtar and Edin Dzeko saw a bundled effort saved as both teams began at breakneck tempo, though Roma soon began to exert a greater threat on the break.

Kostas Manolas ought to have done better than heading wide when unmarked from a corner and Dzeko too faltered when played in by Diego Perotti, failing to aim a weak sidefoot finish out of Andriy Pyatov's reach.

Shakhtar based the bulk of their attacks out wide and, though they regularly found room behind Alessandro Florenzi and Aleksandar Kolarov, the final ball was often lacking and Fred summed up their frustrated efforts just after the half-hour with a wild 25-yard effort after the Serie A side had clogged up the route to goal.

Roma slowed the pace to exert more control and took a deserved lead five minutes before the break as Dzeko neatly turned into space and played a piercing ball behind Ismaily, which Under raced onto and finished beyond Pyatov to continue his fine run in front of goal.

Shakhtar hit back less than six minutes into the second half, Ferreyra had been previously starved of service, so took it upon himself to latch onto Yaroslav Rakitskiy's hopeful punt, nutmeg Manolas and finish calmly beyond Alisson.

As Shakhtar surged forwards, the Brazilian goalkeeper had to be on his toes to deny Marlos from close-range before he pulled off a spectacular flying stop when Taison sent a wicked shot arrowing for the top-right corner.

But there was absolutely nothing Alisson could do to stop Roma falling behind in the 71st minute as Fred sent a 25-yard set-piece fizzing over the wall and into the net via a pleasing kiss off the crossbar.

Shakhtar came within inches of scoring the game's fourth goal in stoppage time, but Bruno Peres somehow deflected Ferreyra's effort over the bar while sat on the line - an intervention that could prove to be crucial.

Sponsored links

Thursday 22 February

01:14 Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
00:49 Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
00:47 Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
00:28 Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
00:10 Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´

Wednesday 21 February

23:49 Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
23:43 Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
23:23 De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
22:48 Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
22:41 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
22:38 Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
21:19 Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
20:48 Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
20:40 Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
20:09 Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
19:56 United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
19:40 Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
19:40 Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
18:49 Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
18:31 Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
17:58 UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
17:27 James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
16:54 Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
16:19 Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
15:40 Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
15:12 AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
14:48 Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
13:58 Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
13:17 Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
11:59 Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
11:34 Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
11:13 Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
10:01 Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
09:08 Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
09:00 Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:53 Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
07:09 Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
06:08 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
05:31 Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
04:28 Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
02:39 Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
01:49 Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Tuesday 20 February

23:48 Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression
23:40 Muller & Robben bemoan poor first half despite Bayern rout
23:36 Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
23:27 Defending for 90 minutes at Barcelona a ´suicide mission´ - Fabregas
23:18 Championship Review: Villa miss chance to move into promotion places
22:54 Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo
22:40 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1: Messi breaks Blues hoodoo to leave tie in the balance
22:37 Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red
21:24 De Vrij confirms intention to leave Lazio on free transfer
20:44 Sanchez move down to Champions League frustration at Arsenal - Mourinho
20:27 Mourinho suggests Pogba is fit to face Sevilla
20:02 AFC Champions League Review: Hulk & Oscar lead Shanghai, Jeonbuk Motors hit six
19:23 Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final
19:04 Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022
18:47 FA charges Man City and Wigan for failing to control players
18:45 Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident
18:02 Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk
17:29 FA issues West Ham with anti-doping charge
17:24 Florenzi a doubt to face Shakhtar, confirms Roma´s Di Francesco
16:47 Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez
15:10 Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie
14:58 Zidane hints at resting Ronaldo for Real Madrid´s trip to Leganes
14:03 Modric adds to Real Madrid injury worries
13:24 Wolfsburg turn to Labbadia in fight for Bundesliga survival
12:53 Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
12:22 Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
11:30 Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
10:57 Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
09:39 Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
09:00 Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
08:00 Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
06:17 Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
03:15 Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
02:42 Young: Man United can win Champions League
01:34 Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
00:47 It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 25 +40 66
2 Juventus 25 +47 65
3 Roma 25 +21 50
4 Lazio 25 +28 49
5 Internazionale 25 +19 48
6 Sampdoria 25 +11 41
7 Milan 25 +5 41
8 Atalanta 25 +8 38
9 Torino 25 +5 36
10 Udinese 25 +0 33
11 Fiorentina 25 +2 32
12 Genoa 25 -4 30
13 Bologna 25 -7 30
14 Cagliari 25 -13 25
15 Chievo 25 -19 25
16 Sassuolo 25 -28 23
17 Crotone 25 -23 21
18 SPAL 25 -24 17
19 Hellas Verona 25 -28 16
20 Benevento 25 -40 10

Facebook

18+ GambleAware