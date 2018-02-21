Related

Article

Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez

21 February 2018 01:49

Barcelona star Luis Suarez believes his team's away goal against Chelsea will give them more space in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

Lionel Messi cancelled out Willian's 62nd-minute opener at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, putting the LaLiga giants on top in the tie.

Suarez feels Messi's strike – his first in nine matches against the Premier League outfit – will give Barca a boost heading into the second leg on March 14.

"It was a beneficial goal for the second leg to have more space at the Camp Nou," he said, via Marca.

"Our strength is being better at home, that's why it was important to score.

"Now they have to try to score at the Camp Nou and we'll have more space."

Barca struggled to create many chances before an Andreas Christensen error allowed Messi to equalise.

Despite his side's challenges, Suarez played down any suggestions he felt isolated during the first leg.

"I didn't feel alone up front," he said. "In these games you have to be intelligent and look for the best solution.

"Seeing that Leo couldn't create chances, he dropped a bit deeper to find spaces."

