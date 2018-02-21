James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury

The calf injury James Rodriguez suffered in Tuesday's 5-0 Champions League demolition of Besiktas is only a "slight problem", Bayern Munich have confirmed.
James went off just before half-time, with the Colombia international showing few signs of pain as he exited the field.
There were initial suspicions he was withdrawn due to a knock to the head, having looked dazed shortly beforehand after getting struck by the ball.
But Bayern confirmed after the game that the on-loan Real Madrid midfielder felt his calf tighten.
We hope it's not too serious, @jamesdrodriguez! #MiaSanMia #FCBBJK 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XuCapUGsw0— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 20, 2018
And, following investigations from Bayern's medical team on Wednesday, they have come to the conclusion he should only need to miss "a few days of training".
A club statement read: "Bayern midfielder James was not seriously injured in yesterday's [Tuesday] Champions League game against Besiktas.
"An in-depth investigation confirmed the first diagnosis of the club doctor. The Colombian has only slight problems in the muscles of the left calf and thus has to miss a few days of training."
