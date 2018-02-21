Related

Article

Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve

21 February 2018 21:19

An early injury to Ander Herrera handed Paul Pogba a reprieve after he was dropped for Manchester United's Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash with Sevilla.

Herrera had been struggling in recent weeks with a muscle injury and then appeared to pick up an innocuous-looking foot injury 17 minutes into Wednesday's game at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, allowing Pogba the chance to get involved having previously been left on the bench in something of a shock decision made by Jose Mourinho.

Pogba's form has dipped of late and has reportedly seen his relationship with Mourinho become strained as a result.

The Frenchman missed United's FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday due to illness and saw Scott McTominay start ahead of him in Spain, but he has now been given the chance to stake his claim for a place once again.

Sponsored links

Thursday 22 February

01:14 Shakhtar would´ve won by more if not for Roma´s Alisson – Fonseca
00:49 Championship Review: Wolves squander two-goal lead to Norwich, Cardiff City take advantage
00:47 Mourinho happy with ´big effort´ from Pogba
00:28 Mourinho questions medical staff after ´bad´ Herrera injury
00:10 Sarri demands better from Napoli ´buffoons´

Wednesday 21 February

23:49 Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
23:43 Di Francesco slams Roma: I should have substituted half of them!
23:23 De Gea happy with ´important´ wonder save
22:48 Vazquez and Asensio important to Madrid, says Zidane
22:41 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Roma 1: Fred stunner seals first-leg comeback
22:38 Sevilla 0 Manchester United 0: De Gea ensures Mourinho´s men stay level
21:19 Herrera injury gives dropped Pogba chance for reprieve
20:48 Firmino insists he did not abuse Holgate
20:40 Leganes 1 Real Madrid 3: Casemiro inspires comeback for Zidane´s men
20:09 Milan have everything to lose – Gattuso worried about complacency
19:56 United a big team in defeat - Mourinho aims dig at City
19:40 Firmino escapes punishment after Holgate allegation
19:40 Mourinho benches Pogba for Sevilla clash
18:49 Gremio refute claims of €40m Arthur agreement with Barcelona
18:31 Messi will sign another Barcelona contract, predicts Bartomeu
17:58 UEFA rejects PSG appeal over Rabiot´s Real Madrid booking
17:27 James to miss ´a few days´ of Bayern training with calf injury
16:54 Nantes not stopping Ranieri if Italy come calling
16:19 Milan owner Li slams ´fake news´ over financial woes
15:40 Wenger still gunning for top four spot with Arsenal
15:12 AFC Champions League Review: Kanazaki braces inspires Kashima
14:48 Ospina to get Wembley nod as Wenger waits on Ramsey
13:58 Pogba not struggling at United, claims Deschamps
13:17 Escape Messi´s shadow? Change sport! - Henry´s advice to Neymar
11:59 Horsing around: Muller takes tips from equine companion
11:34 Ronaldo jets off for a break as Madrid head to Leganes
11:13 Mistake to let Kroos leave Bayern for Madrid - Sammer
10:01 Spalletti tips Ancelotti for Italy job
09:08 Mendy on course for World Cup, says Deschamps
09:00 Man Utd on dismal knockout run, Roma have Shakhtar curse - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:53 Azpilicueta hoping for greater fortune at Camp Nou
07:09 Out of nothing he can score goals – Heynckes hails Muller
06:08 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Giovinco inspires Toronto, Tigres held
05:31 Ranieri: I´ll quit Nantes if offered Italy job
04:28 Barcelona are great even without Neymar – Willian
02:39 Conte wants to see out Chelsea contract but has bags packed
01:49 Messi goal will give Barcelona more space at Camp Nou – Suarez
00:28 Conte defends ´incredible´ Christensen after Barcelona error
00:14 Bayern taking nothing for granted after 5-0 demolition – Heynckes

Tuesday 20 February

23:48 Valverde: Barcelona away goal not definitive for progression
23:40 Muller & Robben bemoan poor first half despite Bayern rout
23:36 Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
23:27 Defending for 90 minutes at Barcelona a ´suicide mission´ - Fabregas
23:18 Championship Review: Villa miss chance to move into promotion places
22:54 Messi ends his Chelsea hoodoo
22:40 Chelsea 1 Barcelona 1: Messi breaks Blues hoodoo to leave tie in the balance
22:37 Bayern Munich 5 Besiktas 0: Two-goal Muller inspires emphatic win after Vida red
21:24 De Vrij confirms intention to leave Lazio on free transfer
20:44 Sanchez move down to Champions League frustration at Arsenal - Mourinho
20:27 Mourinho suggests Pogba is fit to face Sevilla
20:02 AFC Champions League Review: Hulk & Oscar lead Shanghai, Jeonbuk Motors hit six
19:23 Cech expects Ospina to start for Arsenal in EFL Cup final
19:04 Gueye signs new Everton deal until 2022
18:47 FA charges Man City and Wigan for failing to control players
18:45 Aguero faces no action over Wigan fan incident
18:02 Las Palmas get green light to sign Viera replacement amid Nasri talk
17:29 FA issues West Ham with anti-doping charge
17:24 Florenzi a doubt to face Shakhtar, confirms Roma´s Di Francesco
16:47 Maybe we ´lock him up or tie him up´ – Montella ponders how to stop Sanchez
15:10 Pogba and Ibrahimovic train with Man Utd ahead of Sevilla tie
14:58 Zidane hints at resting Ronaldo for Real Madrid´s trip to Leganes
14:03 Modric adds to Real Madrid injury worries
13:24 Wolfsburg turn to Labbadia in fight for Bundesliga survival
12:53 Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
12:22 Drogba ´couldn´t be more proud´ as son signs for Guingamp
11:30 Stones making no excuses for shock Wigan defeat
10:57 Bellugi scathing of Inter form and transfer policy
09:39 Rakitic: I´ve not seen Messi in the gym this often
09:00 Besiktas face Bayern test, Messi seeks to end drought - Champions League in Opta numbers
09:00 Sevilla v Manchester United: Montella and Mourinho unified in pursuit of identity
08:00 Jose Morais: The Mourinho acolyte bringing Barcelona to Barnsley
06:17 Rakitic: More to Chelsea than just Hazard
03:15 Klopp tactics behind my form – Salah
02:42 Young: Man United can win Champions League
01:34 Messi is best but ´not invincible´, says Pedro
00:47 It´s a red card – Guardiola accepts Delph sending off amid City´s Wigan woe

Facebook

18+ GambleAware